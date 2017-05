Jason Leidy, Middle River Arts Photography / Courtesy

Owners Frank Ruppen and Chad Thilborger love the music and feel of the Swingin' Sixties, so they celebrate the grape with a mod vibe in this Fort Lauderdale wine bar.

"Wine is one of life's great joys," says Ruppen. "Why not enjoy it in a fun, friendly and lively atmosphere? And who doesn't like lava lamps?"

1828 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale (next to the Classic Gateway Theatre). 954-616-5216.

ModWineLounge.com