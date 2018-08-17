Pizza District thinks thin in Boca Raton

Nicholas Loupasakis started working in his father’s eatery, the Steak Shop, in Pompano Beach when he was 14. Now, he’s opened his own venture in the Boardwalk, a recently renovated plaza.
“It’s great to see the same clientele come and support me,” Loupasakis says. “We specialize in gourmet, thin-crust pizza that is served crispy.”
Signature pizzas ($16.99, small; $21.99, large) include the Spanish River with chorizo; Fighting Owl with bacon, pineapple and jalapenos; and Boca's Buffalo with chicken and blue cheese.
“The Goat is our No. 1 seller, which consists of grilled artichokes, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan and goat cheese, and the Mizner Park with ricotta and meatballs is our No. 2,” Loupasakis says. “The Goat is a unique take on a vegetarian option.”
Pizza turns sweet for dessert with Nutella, hazelnuts and white-chocolate chunks ($16.99).
Wine and craft beer are available, and a $9.99 lunch special features a fountain drink and a “pick 2” between a jumbo slice of pizza, half sandwich or half salad.
“Eating out can be expensive for lunch daily, so it’s something I like to do for my neighbors,” Loupasakis says.
Lunch and dinner are served daily amid an industrial setting with corrugated metal, reclaimed wood, white subway tile, a shiny gray epoxy floor and a black-and-white collage of international cities.