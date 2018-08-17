Pizza District thinks thin in Boca Raton

Pizza District

6919 SW 18th St., west of Boca Raton, 561-961-4163, PizzaDistrict.com

Nicholas Loupasakis started working in his father’s eatery, the Steak Shop, in Pompano Beach when he was 14. Now, he’s opened his own venture in the Boardwalk, a recently renovated plaza.

“It’s great to see the same clientele come and support me,” Loupasakis says. “We specialize in gourmet, thin-crust pizza that is served crispy.”

Signature pizzas ($16.99, small; $21.99, large) include the Spanish River with chorizo; Fighting Owl with bacon, pineapple and jalapenos; and Boca's Buffalo with chicken and blue cheese.

“The Goat is our No. 1 seller, which consists of grilled artichokes, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan and goat cheese, and the Mizner Park with ricotta and meatballs is our No. 2,” Loupasakis says. “The Goat is a unique take on a vegetarian option.”

Pizza turns sweet for dessert with Nutella, hazelnuts and white-chocolate chunks ($16.99).

Wine and craft beer are available, and a $9.99 lunch special features a fountain drink and a “pick 2” between a jumbo slice of pizza, half sandwich or half salad.

“Eating out can be expensive for lunch daily, so it’s something I like to do for my neighbors,” Loupasakis says.

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid an industrial setting with corrugated metal, reclaimed wood, white subway tile, a shiny gray epoxy floor and a black-and-white collage of international cities.

