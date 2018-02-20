Prezzo returns to form in Boca Raton

Prezzo

5560 N. Military Trail, No. 300, Boca Raton, 561-314-6840, PrezzoBoca.com

Local restaurant legend Burt Rapoport is welcoming back devotees to the 2.0 resurrection of his 1990s Italian mini chain in Park Place plaza, after short-lived attempts at New York-style delis.

“Well over half of our guests were fans of one of the three previous Prezzos,” he says. “Most come in to get the roasted garlic and focaccia breadsticks, fusilli pasta ($24) and the wood-oven apple tart ($9). Many want to share their memories.”

James Beard Award-winning chef Mark Militello has created modern additions, such as tomato risotto croquettes ($9) and the mozzarella bar with up to six selections ($4-$10) plus charcuterie and accompaniments, and is continuing the tradition of thin-crust pizzas, such as shrimp scampi ($18), another throwback.

“In 1989, Prezzo was the first restaurant in South Florida to have a wood-burning oven,” Rapoport says. “Now it's hard to find an Italian restaurant without one.”

Dinner is served nightly amid brick wall accents, subway tile and forest-green booths. The color red ties together cylindrical chandeliers, the tiled pizza oven and upholstered chairs at a high-top marble chef’s table. Yesteryear photos of Prezzo grace the indoor/outdoor bar, which bridges to a fountain courtyard.

Lunch service will begin by the end of February.

