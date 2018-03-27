Racks in Boca recasts its Sunday brunch with a food-hall theme

Racks Downtown Eatery and Tavern
Mizner Park, 402 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-395-1662, GrRestaurant.com
This 8-year-old retreat with dramatic white rope chandeliers in Mizner Park’s core has converted its Southern-themed Sunday brunch to a food-hall experience, called Sunday Edition, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The buffet costs $49 for more than 60 items, about a quarter of which changes weekly.
“There are certain foods that cities are known for and are must-haves when traveling,” owner Gary Rack says. “I wanted to bring those regional foods home to South Florida and serve it up the way it’s meant to be served — in a food-hall setting.”
Signs display six food station names, offering lobster rolls at High Tide Seafood Co., tacos at Calle Ocho, sushi at Chinatown Market, chicken and waffles at Grand Ole Nashville and meatballs at Little Italy. The Farmhouse Kitchen station with avocado toast stems from Rack’s two Farmhouse Kitchen restaurants.
Cocktails ($12) are designed to pair with each station, such as the Guava Mule with Calle Ocho, plus bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and bellinis ($14). A DJ spins Latin music and pop blended with surf rock.
“East Boca and the Sunday-brunch scene needs a little party atmosphere,” Rack says.
Happy hour follows until 7 p.m.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.