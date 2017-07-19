New York-based Artichoke Basille's Pizza comes to Miami Beach

Start spreading the news: New York pizza place Artichoke Basille’s Pizza has come to South Florida. Starting Thursday, July 20, the family-owned restaurant known for its oversize portions will sell slices and pies inside Ricky’s South Beach, a late-night bar and eatery in Miami Beach.

Available pizzas include classics such as the margherita; pepperoni; Sicilian, twice baked with blended olive oil, plum tomato and fresh basil; and artichoke, with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese.

Pies cost $30 to $32 while slices cost $5.50. In addition to adding pizza, Ricky’s is revamping its cocktail menu.

Artichoke Basilles Pizza / Courtesy Ricky's South Beach will start serving Artichoke Basille's Pizza on Thursday, July 20. - Original Credit: Courtesy - Original Source: SFL Ricky's South Beach will start serving Artichoke Basille's Pizza on Thursday, July 20. - Original Credit: Courtesy - Original Source: SFL (Artichoke Basilles Pizza / Courtesy)

“When working in the nightlife industry, you have to stay on top of trends and create new ones to meet our guests demands,” Jared Galbut, managing principal of Menin Hospitality, says in a press release. “Welcoming Artichoke Pizza and rebooting our cocktail program is a natural great step for Ricky’s.”

Among the eight new cocktails are 16th St. Mule, with Absolut Elyx, lime and homemade ginger beer; and Dime Bag Darryl, with CBD-infused Johnnie Walker Black and Crème de Noyaux. (CBD is a chemical in marijuana.) Each cocktail costs $13.

