Rise Sushi goes big at new home in Boca Raton's Boardwalk plaza

Rise Sushi

6853 SW 18th St., west of Boca Raton, 561-392-8808, Facebook.com/RiseSushiFineAsianCuisine

A husband and wife have quadrupled the space of their 10-year-old restaurant by moving it down the road to the Boardwalk plaza, which was recently renovated.

“We designed every inch,” Vivian Tsang says of the contemporary Asian surroundings with woodwork and natural stacked stone. The earth-toned decor with blue accent lights features a 28-foot sushi bar and 800-gallon aquarium. Outside, a koi pond leads to a deck with 15 glider tables overlooking a lake.

“We wanted to have a little attraction for families to sit outside and enjoy the view,” says Vivian, an Austrian native married to chef Mike Tsang, who grew up in Panama. “It’s romantic at night.”

The couple — with Chinese heritage — will expand their Asian-fusion menu this fall and will begin serving specialty cocktails.

Best-sellers include lobster-shrimp wonton soup ($6.50), seafood-cucumber salad ($7.50), dynamite-stuffed tuna “dumplings” ($24), bluefin-tuna tartare with caviar ($18.50), fried tuna or salmon lollipop on a stick ($15), triangular Yellowstone roll with shrimp tempura topped with baked Chilean sea bass ($21), Mongolian beef ($16.50) and seafood crispy noodles ($24).

Fifty signature rolls can be made without rice upon request, using soy or seaweed paper or cucumber instead.

“We focus on health,” Vivian says. “A lot of my stuff is specials that aren’t on the menu. My sushi appetizers are very creative. Some look like flowers and dumplings.”

Lunch and dinner daily are served daily.

