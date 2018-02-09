Lunch returns to Roots Italian Kitchen in Boca Raton

Roots Italian Kitchen

212 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-757-6581, RootsItalianKitchen.com

The owners of this whitewashed, farmhouse-style restaurant have reintroduced lunch service after a summer-fall hiatus and expanded the hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“Sandwiches are an addition to our menu as we have found an amazing ciabatta bread for them,” says co-owner Yuriy Kouzenkov, a Ukraine native. “The wraps have been taken off to still keep the menu relatively small while offering a handheld lunch option, which is great for takeout and delivery.”

The spinach-artichoke dip ($10) is a decadent appetizer, while the four-cheese tortellini is housemade with plum-tomato-cream sauce ($14).

“The grilled-chicken fresco sandwich has an amazing Italian flavor by combining roasted red peppers with a pesto spread [$11.50],” Kouzenkov says. “Originally, pesto is made with pine nuts. Ours is made with walnuts and a lot of basil.”

These Palm Beach County restaurants received 3 1/2- or 4-star reviews from SouthFlorida.com's dining critics.

Pesto is mixed into shredded chicken on a sandwich ($11.50) and also is one of the five sauce choices for potato gnocchi ($14). “Our gnocchi are made in a way that our customers find to be light, fluffy and not overwhelmingly heavy,” he says.

Weekdays offer a business lunch special of the day with salad and entree for $19.95, or $24.95 with a glass of wine.

