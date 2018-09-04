Rosh Hashanah dinners in South Florida for Jewish New Year

Don’t feel like cooking for Rosh Hashanah? Not to worry, you can have your tzimmes (candied carrots) without tsuris (aggravation). Several South Florida restaurants will offer holiday menus and catering packages for the Jewish New Year, allowing customers to dine out or bring home the brisket for family gatherings.

Here are some dining and takeout options for the Jewish New Year 5779, which begins at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 9. This year’s High Holiday period concludes at sunset on Sept. 19, when the fast is broken after Yom Kippur, the solemn Day of Atonement that begins Sept. 18. L’shanah tovah to all who celebrate.

Burt & Max’s, Delray Beach — This modern American restaurant from veteran restaurateur Burt Rapoport offers dine-in and takeout options for the holiday, with a la carte selections available for the first time for home orders. Takeout orders must be placed by Sept. 4 by calling 561-826-1790, and can be picked up at the restaurant before 2 p.m. Sunday. Rosh Hashanah dinner will be available at the restaurant on Sunday and Monday night, reservations are suggested. The menu includes traditional favorites matzo ball soup ($7), chopped chicken liver ($10), apples with honey salad ($9), roasted chicken ($23) with potato pancakes and sautéed spinach, salmon ($27) with roasted sweet potatoes and green beans almondine, and slow-roasted brisket ($28) with prunes, carrots and onions. Special dessert is a warm cinnamon babka with applesauce and whipped cream ($7). 9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-638-6380, BurtAndMaxs.com

Ditmas Kitchen, west of Boca Raton — This kosher restaurant with creative food is closed for Jewish holidays and the weekly Sabbath, but it will offer takeout packages for Rosh Hashanah. Orders must be placed by Wednesday (Sept. 5) and can be picked up between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 9). The $139 package for four (plus tax) includes chicken noodle or matzo ball soup, choice of starter (including salmon with dill sauce or sushi rolls), kale salad, choice of entree (including brisket with gravy, chicken marsala or schnitzel), traditional sides (including tzimmes and noodle kugel) and choice of dessert (including traditional honey cake or bread pudding). 21077 Powerline Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, 561-826-8875, DitmasBoca.com

Mo’s Bagels & Deli, Aventura — Mo’s is typically a breakfast and lunch joint, but it offers an annual Rosh Hashanah dinner and takeout packages. The multicourse dinner is $35 per person (plus tax and tip) and includes traditional soup, appetizers, entrees and desserts, with seatings available at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (first night only, Sunday). 2780 NE 187th St., Aventura, 305-936-8555, MosBagelsDeli.com

TooJays / Courtesy TooJay's restaurants throughout South Florida will offer holiday meals for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, available for dining in or takeout, including traditional brisket with sides. TooJay's restaurants throughout South Florida will offer holiday meals for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, available for dining in or takeout, including traditional brisket with sides. (TooJays / Courtesy)

Le Bistro, Lighthouse Point — This charming French restaurant run by Andy and Elin Trousdale will offer a special holiday menu on Sunday and Monday for $39 per person (plus tax and tip) or $100 per couple (including a bottle of wine, plus tax and tip). The four-course meal begins with choice of matzo ball pho, chicken liver aroncini or Salad 5779 (with apple, endive, greens, walnuts and honey Dijon dressing). A palate cleanser of citrus and blueberry will be followed by entree choices that include brisket with sherry sauce, roast chicken with onion and raisin stuffing or “everything bagel” crusted Scottish salmon with rice. Dessert choices include chocolate mousse, creme brulee or apple tart with honey crystals. 4626 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, 954-946-9240, LeBistroRestaurant.com

TooJay’s, multiple locations — This chain of New York-style delicatessens will offer takeaway packages and multiple seatings for Rosh Hashanah (reservations required). Traditional round challah bread will be baked in house. Pick-up orders may be placed for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur breaking of the fast. All dine-in entrees include a glass of kosher wine, made-from-scratch matzo ball soup, gefilte fish or chopped liver, carrot tsimmes, mini potato pancakes, coffee or tea and a holiday dessert. For the classic Yom Kippur break-fast, platters of sliced nova salmon, smoked whitefish, baked salmon, whitefish salad, bagels and accompaniments may be ordered, along with blintzes. For ordering information, visit TooJays.com. TooJay’s locations include Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Coral Springs, Hallandale Beach, Jupiter, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Wellington and West Palm Beach.

mmayo@southflorida.com, 954-356-4508. Follow my food adventures on Instagram: @mikemayoeats. Sign up for my weekly dining newsletter at SouthFlorida.com/EatBeatMail.