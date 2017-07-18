Rubio's Coastal Grill brings its fish tacos to North Miami Beach

Rubio’s Coastal Grill
14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, 305-356-7215, Rubios.com
This 34-year-old chain, known for introducing fish tacos to America, has opened a third Miami location — the fifth in South Florida — in Biscayne Commons.
“Florida, and Miami in particular, has always been a priority market for expansion because of the shared passion for quality seafood and culinary innovation,” says Ralph Rubio, who co-founded Rubio’s in San Diego after a college trip to Baja California, Mexico. “We see great potential throughout South Florida and look forward to expansion opportunities.”
Bestsellers include salsa-verde shrimp taco ($4.19), wild mahi-mahi taco ($4.19), California bowl with seafood or all-natural chicken with citrus rice, black beans, romaine, guacamole, salsa fresca, chipotle sauce and salsa ($7.79-$8.99) and shrimp-and-bacon burrito ($8.99). The beer-battered fried-fish taco ($3.29) costs $1.75 on Tuesdays after 2:30 pm.
A cinnamon churro offers the last bite ($1.79).
Libations include beer ($4.25-$4.50), sangria ($5), wine ($5) and lime or mango frozen margaritas ($6).
“The decor features elements inspired by the ocean and our beach heritage,” Rubio says. “Guests will find artwork that highlights our food philosophy, as well as natural wood pieces, a large community table and vibrant coral-inspired chairs.”
Fast-casual lunch and dinner are served daily.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.