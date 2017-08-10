Sea & Olive Mediterranean restaurant opens in Wilton Manors

Sea & Olive
2390 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, 954-533-6660, SeaAndOlive.com
The former owner of Meze Aegean Bistro and Babylon Turkish Restaurant has debuted a venture in the former Thirteen Restaurant and Bar.
“I have owned restaurants in Miami for 10 years and wanted to expand into the Fort Lauderdale area,” says Ahmet Demir, who grew up in Istanbul. “We combine Aegean and a Mediterranean culture of Greek and Turkish cuisines. We offer a wide variety of mezes that you will find in the Mediterranean islands.”
Grilled beef-lamb patties with cumin, parsley, bread crumbs and onions is his mother’s recipe ($17). Other signatures include fried eggplant with potato, dried yogurt and tomato sauce ($6), grape leaves ($7), marinated sea bass ($8), braised lamb shank ($17) and lamb chops ($26).
For dessert, milk and honey are mixed into fried semolina to top on vanilla ice cream with cinnamon and chocolate sauce ($7).
The anise-flavored Turkish raki serves as an aperitivo ($9), while cranberry juice laces the Purple Rain with gin and blue curacao ($12) and the Royal Flush with whiskey, Chambord and peach schnapps ($13).
A canopy covers the patio with hanging plants, fans, gourd lanterns and an indoor/outdoor bar with Turkish and Greek wines.
Lunch and dinner are served daily.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.