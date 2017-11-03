Smokey Bones introduces Southern brunch at its Florida restaurants

Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill

Multiple locations, SmokeyBones.com

This 18-year-old chain, based in Aventura, has begun offering Southern brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays at its Florida locations.

“We know since South Florida is a big brunch market, it would be a great place to seek feedback before we roll out to the rest of our company,” CEO Ryan Esko says. “In the next few months, we expect it to be in all of our locations in 16 states.”

Five courses for $20 include buttermilk biscuits; a choice of St. Louis or baby-back ribs (with substitute option of house-smoked pulled pork, barbecue chicken or chicken fingers) and choice of Belgian waffle or skillet of cornbread. A sunny-side-up egg crowns the Southern skillet with egg soufflé, biscuit crumbles, cheddar Jack cheese and choice of pulled pork, Texas-style brisket, house-smoked sausage or grilled chicken breast. Finish with a Belgian waffle sundae or a hot bag of doughnuts.

“We also have bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for only $15,” Esko says. “The music is a fun combination of Motown and R&B classics.”

New cocktails are Smooth Bourbon Blackberry Lemonade and Sweet Bourbon Peach Tea (both $9.75).

A $6 a la carte brunch menu is offered to children younger than 11.

CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). CAPTION Fall into fitness with Talia J. Medina and Cycle Stars from CYCLEBAR. Fall into fitness with Talia J. Medina and Cycle Stars from CYCLEBAR. CAPTION South Florida creatives -- a writer, actor, musician, artist and conductor -- talk about what drives them to pursue their art. To read more about the upcoming arts season, click here. South Florida creatives -- a writer, actor, musician, artist and conductor -- talk about what drives them to pursue their art. To read more about the upcoming arts season, click here.

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.