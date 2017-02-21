Chef Vivian Howard, coming to Fort Lauderdale for food-fest dinner, finds fame in tiny Kinston, N.C.

Vivian Howard knows she has taken an unlikely route to fame and culinary good fortune. “Most people don’t go to rural eastern North Carolina to make a name for themselves,” she says with a laugh during a recent phone interview.

But here she is, with a Peabody Award, James Beard Award and Daytime Emmy for her PBS television show “A Chef’s Life,” and repeated honors as a James Beard Award semifinalist for best regional chef in the Southeast for her restaurant Chef & The Farmer in tiny Kinston, N.C.

Howard, 38, who will co-host a dinner on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton during her first appearance at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, has taken a back road to success. Twelve years ago, she moved from New York to Kinston, population 21,000, near the farm in Deep Run, N.C., where she grew up.

After an unhappy career in advertising and some fruitful time in Manhattan kitchens, including Wylie Dufresne’s innovative WD-50 and Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Spice Market, she went home at the urging of family and fully embraced her roots, the farm life of eastern North Carolina. She originally wanted to be a journalist, and spent time as an intern with “CBS Sunday Morning.” Near the end of her time in New York, she and her husband ran a soup company from their apartment.

She opened Chef & The Farmer in Kinston in 2006 and started a regional television show, exploring life as a chef, restaurant owner and mother, and her relationship with farmers, purveyors and local food. It became a cult hit and went national. In its fourth season, “A Chef’s Life” keeps racking up awards and critical praise.

“We’re telling the story of this part of the country in a way that’s sensitive and thoughtful,” Howard says. “Most of the time when people tell stories from the rural South, they come in as an outsider and have preconceived notions. … You have to live somewhere to understand the nuances of that culture.”

Howard isn’t the typical celebrity chef or Food Network star.

“People have either never heard of me or they know everything about me,” Howard says. “We have a very engaged following, particularly in the food and beverage industry.”

When she went on tour last fall to promote her first cookbook, “Deep Run Roots,” Howard says she was “blown away” by the diversity of her viewership, who are not the typical “older, affluent” PBS viewer she expected.

“I met lots of families that watch the show together, lots of mothers and daughters,” Howard says. But her own two children, regularly featured in the show, are not among its viewers.

On the day of this interview, Howard was corralling her twin 5-year-olds, Theodore and Florence, trying to get them to focus on schoolwork. “Kindergarten, and they already have homework,” she sighs. “And it’s not easy, either.”

Howard will be making her first trip to South Florida, where she is eager to take in some Cuban food and other local specialties. “This is the first year I’ve been cool enough to be invited [to the festival]. It’s a nice change,” Howard says.

She will join her fellow North Carolina chefs Ashley Christensen and Andrea Reusing at Burlock Coast in the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton for an evening billed as “A North Carolina Sisterhood.” Burlock Coast chef Gavin Pera will also contribute to the menu. Tickets ($250) are still available.

Christensen (Raleigh) and Reusing (Chapel Hill, Durham) have restaurants in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region, with its universities and tech companies. Life is more remote and hardscrabble in Kinston, about 90 minutes to the east and about an hour from the Atlantic coast. In Howard’s home county of Lenoir, the average annual income is $20,191, according to a recent New York Times profile.

Howard has driven some gastro-tourism with Chef & The Farmer and a second restaurant in Kinston, the Boiler Room, an oyster bar.

Howard says the three chefs often do food events and festivals together, sometimes grouped because of their gender. “In an effort to raise women chefs up, people just don’t know what to do,” Howard says. “Don’t they think we’d like to cook with some other people, too?”

Still, Howard is excited about the opportunity this week. Besides the Burlock Coast dinner, she’ll take part in demos and events at the main tent village in Miami Beach. She’s also excited to show off a different part of Southern cooking, beyond the “homogeneous view of Southern food of shrimp and grits, gumbo and fried chicken.”

Her menus feature air-dried sausages from fresh-killed hogs and fish stew from weekend fishing trips finished with hard-poached eggs.

She also likes to spotlight North Carolina produce such as cabbage, sweet potatoes and persimmons.

“I try to debunk the myth Southern food is rooted in meat,” Howard says. “I use a lot of vegetables, grains and fruit. I try to use meat as a condiment.”

For the festival dinner, Howard has been working on a stewed butter-bean dish, with blistered preserved tomatoes, crispy squid and a garlic emulsion.

“Working in New York taught me how to act in a kitchen, showed me a level of professionalism that breeds excellence,” Howard says. “Now, I’ve become very deeply integrated in my home community. My husband and I have built a house in Deep Run, and I think our restaurants are a great example of not needing to be in big cities to make a mark. Dining out is theater, and you can do it anywhere. You don’t have to commute two hours every day to get to work, and you don’t have to live in a sixth-floor walkup. You can have a much better standard of living.”

Score one for the small time.

A North Carolina Sisterhood Dinner will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Burlock Coast at the Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Tickets cost $250 and are available at SobeFest.com/Burlock.

Episodes of “A Chef’s Life” can be viewed at WPBT2.org.

