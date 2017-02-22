South Beach Wine and Food Festival 2017 | Photos
The 16th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Feb. 22-26, held its opening night party at the Bonnet House in Fort Lauderdale. The Seaside Eats party, hosted by Food Network personality Anne Burrell, was the first of seven Broward County events that are part of this year’s festival. The festival, with 90 events concentrated in Miami and Miami Beach, includes the popular Burger Bash with host Rachael Ray and the Grand Tasting Village. Among the highlights of the Taste Fort Lauderdale series: a return of the Bloody Mary Brunch at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton on Sunday, co-hosted by actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and the launch of a Friday-night cocktail event in artsy Fat Village, DRINK Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 24.
