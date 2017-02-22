South Beach Wine and Food Festival 2017 | Photos

Seaside Eats at the Bonnet House

Barbara Corbellini Duarte

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival kicked off Wednesday, Feb. 22, with the Seaside Eats opening event at the Bonnet House in Fort Lauderdale. Chef and Food Network host Anne Burrell hosted the event that featured 18 restaurants.

