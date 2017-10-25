Old recipes get a twist at Southern Spice in Hollywood

Southern Spice

1920 Tyler St., Hollywood, 954-674-2919, SouthernSpiceRestaurant.com

A retired captain of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has debuted a Southern-style restaurant in the former Runaro’s in downtown Hollywood.

“My mother was born in Harlem, but her mother was born in Jacksonville, and her father was born in Georgia,” Natosha Gonzales says. “They brought their Southern roots and style of cooking to New York and, of course, passed them to my mother, who passed them to me.”

The recipes with twists include cornmeal-crusted fried pickles ($7), fried bologna sandwich with fried green tomato ($8), sweet potato fritters ($10), crispy Brussels sprouts ($11), short-rib mac and cheese ($12), braised-oxtail risotto ($17), shrimp and grits ($22) and chicken and waffles ($25).

Sweet endings ($8) are strawberry-fruit crumble; white-chocolate and blueberry-bread pudding; and red-velvet macaron sandwiched with cream-cheese ice cream and dark chocolate ganache.

Libations include beer ($6), wine ($8-$12) and wine-based cocktails Peach Tea and Red Kool-Aid ($8).

Lunch and dinner are served daily, except Mondays, amid black-and-white family photos, a faux brick wall, tablecloths, a blackboard for doodling and a TV playing Gonzales’ mother’s favorite black-and-white movies and documentaries.

“She and I always watched old movies together,” she says.

Weekend brunch features live music on Sundays.

CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). CAPTION Fall into fitness with Talia J. Medina and Cycle Stars from CYCLEBAR. Fall into fitness with Talia J. Medina and Cycle Stars from CYCLEBAR. CAPTION South Florida creatives -- a writer, actor, musician, artist and conductor -- talk about what drives them to pursue their art. To read more about the upcoming arts season, click here. South Florida creatives -- a writer, actor, musician, artist and conductor -- talk about what drives them to pursue their art. To read more about the upcoming arts season, click here.

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.