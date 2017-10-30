Former 'Top Chef' contestants hoist Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach

Stiltsville Fish Bar
1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 786-353-0477, StiltsvilleFishBar.com
Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, “Top Chef” alums from Yardbird Southern Table and Bar and owners of the Sarsaparilla Club, have unveiled a Florida seafood retreat in the Sunset Harbour neighborhood.
“One of our first dates was out on my little boat, and we frequented that magical Stiltsville area,” McInnis says. “It’s where we had our first kiss and first time catching a fish together.”
Highlights include Key lime-chile fish wings ($10), cobia tiradito ($15), wood-grilled oysters ($17), shrimp n’ grits ($24), three to eight kinds of daily fish (market price) and New York strip steak crusted with gremolata and bone marrow ($38).
Key West-style cocktails ($12-$14) feature Mai Tai Shark Bite and Southern Tropics with bourbon, rye and passionfruit.
“Sitting under Florida pine beams, you’ll see dock posts holding up what appears to be the wooden deck of an old Stiltsville home,” McInnis says. “The weathered walls are touched up with antique portholes from boats that have retired from Biscayne Bay. Swordfish bills were donated to us from our local fishermen, which we’ve screwed on to the beer taps.”
Dinner is served nightly. Brunch from Friday through Sunday will begin in late November, with lunch to come.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.