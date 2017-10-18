Top Chef opens Stubborn Seed in Miami Beach

101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-322-5211, StubbornSeed.com
“Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford has unveiled his first restaurant in the South of Fifth neighborhood in the former TiramesU, partnering with the owners of Glass & Vine and Big Easy Winebar & Grill.
“I’ve always envisioned creating an experience with lots of levels of spice and textures,” Ford says.
Napkins are rolled with aromatic fresh herbs. The seasonal Modern American menu changes frequently, and artistic presentations are dramatic, such as smoke escaping from lidded foie gras with quince pasta ($28) and from a dry-ice box of Thai-chili oysters ($23). Selections such as tea-cured fish with celery broth and hearts of palm ($16-18), slow-cooked snapper with poblano cucumber lime and littleneck clams ($30), and umami short rib with miso-mustard butter and carrots four ways ($29) might appear on an eight-course tasting menu for $85.
Last bites entice with corn pavlova ($11) and stout cake with ginger ice cream ($11).
A newspaper-style menu headlines cocktails ($15-$18) such as spicy Mexican cocao Negroni A La Ford with mezcal and the blend-your-own Old Fashioned on a silver tray.
Dinner is served nightly, except Mondays, amid a boisterous, gray-and-rust industrial ambiance with brown-mustard banquettes and rock n’ roll background music. Weekend brunch will launch in December.