Where to watch Super Bowl LI in South Florida

Just because the Miami Dolphins haven’t made a Super Bowl appearance in more than 30 years doesn’t mean South Florida doesn’t party hard every time the NFL’s big game comes around.

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will compete for the NFL championship at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 . Bars, restaurants, hotels and nightclubs across South Florida are preparing watch parties and drink specials for Super Bowl LI. Even if you’re not a sports fan, Lady Gaga’s halftime show promises to be exciting.

SUPER BOWL BLOCK PARTY IN DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE

3:30 p.m. 200 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free. VIP area costs $100 in advance and $150 at the event. Go to DowntownSuperBlockParty.Eventbrite.com.

Tarpon Bend Food and Tackle, Himmarshee Public House and iHeart Media will host a Super Bowl block party that will close off Second Street and fill it with couches, tables and bleachers. Radio personality Paul Castronovo will host the event. The game will be shown on a giant LED screen. Tarpon Bend and Public House will have outdoor grilling stations and outdoor bars with drink specials. Mixed drinks will cost $7, and buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light will cost $15. High-top tables, inflatable chairs and bleacher seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for free. A VIP area will have picnic tables and couches, as well as full service for $100.

MARGARITAVILLE

1112 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood. Go to MargaritavilleHollywoodBeachResort.com.

The megaresort will screen the game in four of its restaurants and bars. LandShark Bar and Grill, Lone Palm Beach Bar, Margaritaville Restaurant and 5 o’clock Somewhere Bar and Grill will offer a beer-and-wings combo for $20. It includes a bucket of 10 chicken wings and a bucket of five cans of LandShark lager. 5 o’clock Somewhere Bar and Grill will also have a taco station and live music.

BOKAMPER’S SPORTS BAR AND GRILL

3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-900-5584 or go to Bokampers.com.

With 163 screens spread across the restaurant (and even above the urinals), Bokamper’s in Fort Lauderdale is the place to go if you don’t want to miss a fraction of the game. The bar is accepting table reservations for a private room with open bar and all-you-can-eat buffet for $99, excluding tax and gratuity. The rest of the restaurant will be “first come, first served.”

QUARTERDECK

12310 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation; 2933 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 1541 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; 3155 S. University Drive, Davie; 300 N. Beach Road, Dania Beach. Call 954-525-8042 or go to QuarterDeckRestaurants.com.

All Quarterdeck locations offer happy hour all day, every day. A double pour of wine costs $7, which can come in two glasses or in one. Miller Lite and Bud Light costs $3. The restaurants don’t take reservations.

26 DEGREE BREWING COMPANY

2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. Call 954-532-6964 or go to 26Brewing.com.

The Pompano Beach brewery will offer crowler and growler specials. A crowler of the Brewery’s traditional pilsner, ‘Merica, will cost $5. The event will feature Pick-A-Square game, in which participants can choose a number from a board guessing the score of the game by halftime. The winner will receive free beer tabs. The brewery has eight television screens.

ARTISAN BEACH HOUSE

The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour at 10295 Collins Ave. Call 305-455-5460 or go to ArtisanBeachHouse.com.

Starting at 4 p.m., the restaurant will feature drink specials, including well drinks for $10 and wines for $5. Chef Paula DaSilva created a bar bite menu especially for Super Bowl Sunday, featuring chicken and waffles, lobster rolls, wings, oysters, fish and chips and burgers. The restaurant will take reservations.

SHENANIGANS SPORTS PUB

3303 Sheridan St., Hollywood. Call 954-981-9702 or go to ShenanigansSportsPub.com.

This Hollywood sports bar offers happy hour all day, every day. Mixed drinks cost $6 and draft beers cost $5. A bucket of five house beers costs $15, while a bucket with imported beers costs $19. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations.

E11EVEN

29 NE 11th St., Miami. Admission for the nightclub party starts at $57 for women and $69 for men. Early-bird admission for Rooftop at E11EVEN party starts at $23. Call 305-829-2911 or go to Tixr.com/Groups/11Miami.

The nightclub will host a Super Bowl party for 21 and over starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature open bar and complimentary barbecue between 6 and 10 p.m. The game will be screened on 52 televisions. A DJ will spin music after the game. Rooftop at E11EVEN will also host a watch party with open bar between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Drink specials include a $11 beer bucket with six domestic beers.

FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Call 305-674-4670 or go to FontaineBleau.com/DiningEvents.

For those who want to avoid crowds and loud bars, the Fontainebleau is offering specials on poolside cabanas for Super Bowl Sunday. The cabanas are by the pool. They accommodate up to six guests and feature a 42-inch flat screen TV, Wi-Fi and a mini refrigerator. For people who want to watch the game while floating in the water, a 9-by-16-foot television will be set up in one of the pool areas. All packages include drinks and snacks. Prices range from $350 to $1,500.

