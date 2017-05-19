Sushi Sake adds Biscayne location

Sushi Sake – Biscayne
900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-472-8168, SushiSakeMiami.com
This 8-year-old local chain, serving Japanese and pan-Asian cuisine, has opened its 14th location across from the AmericanAirlines Arena.
The largest branch yet is debuting the chain’s sleeker, lighter design with touches of slate and charcoal, in lieu of a dark interior of red and black. It also offers the first full bar with craft cocktails ($12), such as Smoking Ying Yang with lychee- and blackberry-infused sakes, to complement its extensive sake list.
“This is our new flagship store, and the rest of our stores will soon follow with the new look,” owner Angel Aguayo says. “We feel this section of Biscayne Boulevard will be the new happening area, with walk-by traffic from surrounding museums, entertainment venues, the Arsht center and the new Paramount project.”
Bestsellers include the Miami Heat roll with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and baked salmon ($14), spicy Bobby Salad with tuna, avocado and crab salad ($15), pineapple fried rice ($16) and brownie tempura ($10).
Koi ponds entice at the entrance with a wraparound terrace. Inside, Buddha statues oversee a wine cellar, charcoal leather chairs and gold wallpaper with cherry blossoms.
Lunch and dinner are served daily, extending to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.