Tatel Miami owners include Rafael Nadal and Enrique Iglesias

Tatel Miami

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, 1669 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-0523, TatelRestaurants.com

The owners of this 2-year-old venture in Spain have unveiled their second location in the former David Bouley Evolution.

“Miami has been the door to America for Spain with similar culture and a mutual understanding,” says Santiago Rodriguez, chief operating officer. “Secondly, it’s the home of one of our partners, Enrique Iglesias. Enrique is proud of his Spanish heritage.”

Other celebrity partners are Spanish athletes Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol, and Executive Chef Nicolas Mazier helmed the kitchen of Nobu Miami.

A metal chandelier, with 1,000 bronze tubes looming over a circular bar that echoes the room shape a Benjamin Rusnak / Courtesy A metal chandelier, with 1,000 bronze tubes looming over a circular bar that echoes the room shape at the new Tatel Miami in Miami Beach, cost $250,000 to construct to adhere to historic building code. A metal chandelier, with 1,000 bronze tubes looming over a circular bar that echoes the room shape at the new Tatel Miami in Miami Beach, cost $250,000 to construct to adhere to historic building code. (Benjamin Rusnak / Courtesy)

“Chef Nicolas has added locally inspired dishes to the menu that are exclusive to the Miami location, including sea-bream ceviche with mango dressing ($20),” Rodriguez says.

Signatures of the traditional and modern cuisine include milk croquettes with Ibérico ham ($18), braised and charcoal-grilled Spanish octopus ($20), Spanish omelet with confit potato and truffles ($24) and veal Milanese topped with egg and black truffle ($38). Brie flan ($11) and caramelized milk-infused brioche ($11) are finales.

The Roaring Twenties inspired the elegant ambiance with blue Spanish chairs, black terrazzo floor and an opulent copper booth for DJs to spin every night.

Dinner is served nightly, and Sunday brunch is expected to launch by June.

