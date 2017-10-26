Tavern on the Glades opens at Boca Whole Foods

Tavern on the Glades

1400 Glades Road, Boca Raton, 561-447-0000, WholeFoodsMarket.com

This 16-year-old Whole Foods Market has joined other South Florida locations with its own cafe and juice/smoothie bar.

“We’re featuring burrata from Mozzarita in Pompano Beach, Jewish rye from Zak the Baker in Wynwood, organic pasture-raised eggs from Bethesda Farm in Jacksonville, Key lime mustard sauce from Floribbean in Miami, and we use seasonal, local ingredients,” says prepared foods coordinator Brian Collaro, adding that the name and menu of each cafe location is different.

Highlights include bacon kale Caesar ($8), all-day breakfast, such as avocado-cucumber-pepita toast ($5) and Midnight in Miami Chocolate Terrine ($5).

“I love the Five Boroughs pastrami-and-corned-beef sandwich ($15). It has a flavor that takes you to Brooklyn in one bite,” Collaro says. “I also love the miso-chicken kelp noodles because of the savory umami miso and the herbaceous loveliness of the basil, scallion and cilantro trio ($10).”

Beer and wine are available (starting at $5).

“The decor vision is designed to invoke a Florida terrace. We want to encourage a laid-back sunny afternoon vibe with a porch-style overhang and lots of grays and blue from the stone and sky,” he says.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

