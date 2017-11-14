Why cook? Here's our guide to Thanksgiving restaurants specials

South Floridians who do not like shopping, cooking and cleaning up perhaps should make the only thing that makes sense for Thanksgiving 2017: reservations. In a region flooded with tourists and seasonal residents, restaurants from Miami to West Palm Beach are ready to serve.

Here’s a rundown of dining options for traditional and non-traditional Turkey Day feasts on Nov. 23:

Burlock Coast / Courtesy Burlock Coast in the Ritz-Carlton on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Burlock Coast in the Ritz-Carlton on Fort Lauderdale Beach. (Burlock Coast / Courtesy)

Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. (in Ritz-Carlton), 954-302-6460 — This beachfront eatery with a relaxed resort atmosphere will feature a deluxe buffet 12-9 p.m. ($105 adults, $49 children 5-12) and the option of $25 bottomless drinks. Food stations will include dim sum, sushi, turkey and other carved meats, salads, a charcuterie display and a kids’ buffet with chicken fingers and mac and cheese. A dessert station will offer numerous pies and sweets.

Farmer’s Table, 1901 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-417-5836 or 561-409-2727 for advance takeout orders. This health-conscious restaurant offers two options: on-site dining or a takeout family feast. The restaurant will feature $45 complete turkey dinners ($22.50 for children under 10). Those who want to eat at home can order custom-sized prepared turkeys with sides and other dishes from Farmer’s Table Express by Nov. 17 and pick up before 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

GG's Waterfront Bar and Grill, 606 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, 954-929-7030 — This restaurant on the Intracoastal will open at 11 a.m. and offer a whole turkey carved tableside for parties of six or more ($50 per person, kids $25, must call ahead). Other options include a three-course turkey dinner ($35), a 14-ounce bone-in Kansas City strip steak with truffled mushrooms ($59) and halibut Oscar with king crab, asparagus and hollandaise ($55).

Henry’s, 16850 Jog Road, West Delray, 561-638-1949 — This reliable comfort-food spot will offer cooked Thanksgiving dinners to bring home for those who order in advance by Nov. 20 ($160 feeds 4-6, $275 feeds 10-12) or a three-course traditional turkey with trimmings for $42 (plus tax and tip) at the restaurant.

Le Bistro, 4626 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, 954-946-9240 — Thanksgiving with a French accent will be available at this charming bistro with a three-course $39 menu that includes a choice of butternut squash chowder, pear and beet salad, or cauliflower fritters with cheese to start, followed by entree selections of sage and onion stuffed turkey, crispy seared Scottish salmon, carved New York strip steak ($5 supplement) and a vegetarian option of stuffed acorn squash. Dessert choices include creme brulee, apple tart or bourbon pecan pie.

Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, 305-361-3818 — This refurbished gem with dazzling water views will offer a Thanksgiving brunch buffet 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ($85 adults, $35 children excluding tax and tip) and a special price fixe holiday meal ($70 per person) after 6 p.m. The buffet will feature an omelet station, carved turkey and ham, and a seafood bar with ceviche and sushi.

Shooters Waterfront/Courtesy Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale. Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale. (Shooters Waterfront/Courtesy)

Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-566-2855 — This staple along the Intracoastal will offer a buffet from noon to 8 p.m. ($54 adults, $26 children 12 and under, free under 5) featuring turkey, ham and prime rib along with numerous side dishes and desserts.

Stiltsville Fish Bar, 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 786-353-0477 — A trendy new seafood restaurant from talented culinary couple Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth will put a different spin on Thanksgiving with family-style seatings at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The three-course dinner ($65 adults, $25 children under 12) will feature fish dip, Brussels sprout leaf salad or yellowtail snapper ceviche to start and entree options including fried turkey with hot sauce or sea-salt roasted whole fish. Sides include tobacco smoked plantain mofongo stuffing, cornbread, whipped sweet potatoes with black pepper marshmallow, and tangelo-and-lemon-brined grilled broccoli with heirloom tomato jam. Finish with apple custard pie with mascarpone ice cream or coconut Key lime pie.

Three Forks, 501 Silks Run at Gulfstream Park Village, Hallandale Beach, 954-457-3920, and 4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-630-3660 — Diners will find turkey and more at this upscale steakhouse, with four-course holiday meals including a dessert smorgasbord for $48 for adults, $18 for kids under 12 (tax and tip additional). Tenderloin tomato soup and a signature salad with Granny Smith apples and blue cheese will be followed by a choice of turkey, tenderloin or maple-glazed salmon.

Truluck’s, 351 Plaza Real (Mizner Park), Boca Raton, 561-391-0755 — The Boca Raton outpost of this upscale seafood eatery will offer a traditional turkey meal from noon-9 p.m. along with its usual menu. Dinner ($38 adults, $15 children excluding tax and tip) will feature squash soup, turkey and two family-style sides and pumpkin pie.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar and Grille, 602 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-2555 — Live it up with a lavish buffet spread ($69 adults, $34.50 kids 12 and under) from 12-9 p.m. at this restaurant in the Riverside Hotel. A seafood station will offer oysters, clams, shrimp and sushi, a carving station will offer turkey and trimmings, and a hot entree station will feature tenderloin, risotto and pasta. Of course there will be desserts.