The curtain rises on the Venu supper club in Boynton Beach

The Venu

8794 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., west of Boynton Beach, 561-200-0222, TheLocalVenu.com

A Boynton Beach couple, Terry and Nicole Woods, have unveiled a casual supper club in their hometown in the former Prime Sports Grill.

The Woods, who also own Alabama Joe's in Lantana, hired Kelley Randall as executive chef and Reed Demos as general manager. Randall and Demos hail from Vic & Angelo’s in Delray Beach.

“The residents of West Boynton Beach have shown great interest and appreciation for the performing arts,” operations manager Joe Tracy says. “Many of the community clubhouses offer theater, live music and comedy shows, exclusive to their neighborhood. The goal of the Venu is to be inclusive to everyone and is conveniently located off the Turnpike.”

Signatures of Randall’s Italian and modern European fare include Waygu carpaccio ($12), burrata with poached pear ($13), portobello stuffed with fennel sausage, polenta and goat cheese ($20), wild boar pappardelle ($24) and shellfish squid-ink pasta ($34).

These Palm Beach County restaurants received 3 1/2- or 4-star reviews from SouthFlorida.com's dining critics.

Pastas and desserts are crafted in-house, such as inside-out caramel pie flambéed tableside ($10).

Three flavors of vodka fruit caipiroskas offer a surprise with popsicles floating in them ($14).

Lunch and dinner are served daily, plus Sunday brunch with live music, amid textured walls, white tablecloths, a wood floor and a large LED-lit bar. An impressive, red velvet-roped stage hosts performers most nights of the week, ranging from music to comedy and Broadway acts. Some shows, usually on weekends, require tickets after dinner. Fans cool covered sidewalk seating.

