Sugar rush: South Florida's craziest milkshakes

Nothing quite beats South Florida’s summer heat more than milkshake overload.

Carnivalesque shakes are a summertime trend at restaurants across Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, with bakeries, ice cream parlors and burger joints adding over-the-top ingredients to these notoriously sugary drinks.

“It’s a nice way to take a break from having a beach body all the time,” explains Danny Serfer, who owns two Mignonette seafood restaurants in Miami and North Miami Beach. “Take a break. Have a milkshake.”

Good advice. Cool off and indulge your sweet tooth with this list of decadent milkshakes.

Death Before Chocolate CakeShake

The Death Before Chocolate CakeShake at Cupcake Galleria in Davie.

Cupcake Galleria, 6947 Stirling Road, Davie; and Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation (location opens Aug. 27); 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday; 844-522-5379 or TheCupcakeGalleria.com

Fourteen cupcake flavors, from chocolate Nutella to vanilla buttercream, pack the menu at this Davie-based boutique cupcakery, founded in 2015 by former police officer Charli Flanders and her husband, Dwayne. But the truly indulgent should conquer the CakeShake, a creamy vanilla milkshake crowned with a cupcake. We suggest the Death Before Chocolate CakeShake, topped with an Oreo cookie, a marshmallow and an avalanche of hot fudge flowing down the side.

Cereal milkshake

Cereal milkshakes at Brgr Stop in Coconut Creek.

Brgr Stop, 4301 Coconut Creek Parkway, Coconut Creek; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday; 954-975-8459 or BrgrStop.com

A milkshake blended from milk, ice cream and high-fructose cereal is hardly surprising for a restaurant whose wallpaper decor includes metal traffic signs, but the nostalgic shakes at Brgr Stop are better than breakfast. Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are personal favorites, best paired with one of the gastropub’s burgers. Noncereal shakes beckon, as well, including Little Debbie Cupcake, Coconut Samoa and Birthday Cake.

Alcoholic milkshake

Alcoholic milkshakes at the Foxy Brown.

The Foxy Brown, 723 E Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; 754-200-4236 or MyFoxyBrown.com

The love child of a wine cocktail and a milkshake, the spiked shakes at the Foxy Brown come in two varieties: Creamy Vanilla Latte and Espresso Macchiato. Both vanilla milkshakes are punched with a wine-based liqueur and topped with whipped cream, an ideal pairing for a Saturday brunch of the restaurant’s hearty Belgian waffles.

Campfire S’mores milkshake

The S'mores Milkshake at Relish and More.

Relish and More, 1930 NE Fifth Ave., Boca Raton and 401 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach; various hours; 561-245-7169 (Boca) and 561-629-5377 (West Palm) or RelishAndMore.com

Although this comfort-foot spot boasts 26 burger combinations, the over-the-top option is the restaurant’s 18 milkshake flavors, including Mississippi Mud Pie, Hostess cupcake and Nutter Butter. Relish’s flavor of the month for August is Campfire S’mores, a vanilla shake topped with whipped cream and a marshmallow glazed with milk and dark chocolate. Order it with Relish’s $10 burger-and-a-side deal every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to close.

The Cookie Dough milkshake

The Cookie Dough Milkshake at Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar.

Zinburger, 1800 Sawgrass Mills Circle, Suite 2460, Sunrise and 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton; various hours; 954-846-9360 (Sunrise) 561-393-3252 (Boca) or ZinburgerEast.com

This fast-casual burger chain, with locations at the Sawgrass Mills and Town Center at Boca Raton malls, offers 11 milkshake flavors, including Butterfinger, banana royale and strawberry cheesecake. But we’re jonesing for this month’s cookie dough special, a vanilla shake topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, vanilla paste and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough.

The Golden milkshake

The Golden Milkshake from Bocas House.

Behold this heart attack in a Mason jar: A Nutella shake smeared with hazelnut spread around the rim of the glass, the Golden includes a Nutella brownie and raspberries. A bonbon tops the shake and is filled with Nutella Brigadeiro and gold dust.

Bacon Cheeseburger milkshake

The Bacon Cheeseburger Milkshake at Sugar Factory in Miami Beach.

Sugar Factory, 1144 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach (inside the Hotel Victor), 647 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; various hours; 305-604-0323 (Ocean) and 305-674-6670 (Lincoln) or SugarFactory.com

It’s like a malt shop in a glass: a strawberry milkshake topped with whipped cream, salted pretzels and a bacon cheeseburger slider, perched on the rim like a jaunty hat. The mug itself is coated with chocolate, broken M&Ms and more pretzel pieces. Milkshakes and burgers, after all, go together like Danny and Sandy from “Grease,” daddy-o.

The Golden Girls milkshake

The Golden Girls Milkshake at Vicky's House

Vicky's House, 3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 305-442-3377 or VickysHouse.com

Pay homage to Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose with a milkshake at Vicky’s House, a 1980s-themed parlor from founder Matt Kuscher (Kush, LoKal). The Golden Girls is a banana milkshake coated in cream cheese frosting, Golden Grahams cereal, a cherry and toffee bits, and speared with a vanilla wafer, a Twinkie and a homemade blondie bar. Entry to Vicky’s is gained by walking through a British-style telephone booth inside LoKal, the next-door burger restaurant (although there’s also a separate, but less fun, front entrance).

Vegan Doughnut Milkshake

The Vegan Donut Milkshake at Bunnie Cakes.

Bunnie Cakes, 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 786-268-9790 or BunnieCakes.com

If vegan doughnuts sound like an oxymoron, Bunnie Cakes owner Mariana Cortez would beg to differ. At her pink-striped and heart-covered vegan bakery in Wynwood, Most of Cortez’s seven varieties of milkshakes (red velvet, green-tea matcha and sunflower butter are popular flavors) are gluten-free. The most decadent is a strawberry shake dusted with multicolored sprinkles and topped with a mini cake doughnut.

Banana Miso-Caramel milkshake

The Banana Miso-Caramel Milkshake at Mignonette Uptown.

Mignonette Uptown, 13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 305-705-2159 or MignonetteMiami.com