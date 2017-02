Flash Fire Pizza

Vanessa Rogers Photography /Courtesy

The pizzas include GMO-free toppings, such as hormone-free chicken, local vegetables, organic greens and mozzarella crafted in-house. The pizzas are fired in a wood oven for less than three minutes, with gluten-free crust as an option. Click here for more.

Flash Fire Pizza, 2949 N. Federal Highway, Suite 2, Fort Lauderdale, 954-440-2426, FlashFirePizza.com