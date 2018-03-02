Trattoria Nonna keeps it in the family in Boca Raton

Trattoria Nonna
6006 SW 18th St., west of Boca Raton, 561-347-2344, TrattoriaNonnaBoca.com
Sara Lena, the Sicilian co-owner of the former Renzo’s of Boca, has debuted this traditional Italian-Sicilian restaurant with her family in the former Grande Pizza after the renovation of the Shoppes of Village Pointe.
“Having offered New York and Boca residents delicious Italian cuisine over 48 years, she knew this would not be an easy adventure,” says her daughter, Susanna Sciortino-Livingston. “Leaving a legacy to her children and grandchildren was by far the biggest inspiration for Nonna Sara.”
Family recipes include seasonal fried zucchini flowers stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella ($19), housemade ricotta gnocchi ($15), Sunday gravy with pork rib, sausage, meatballs and rigatoni available on Sundays ($18) and Linguini alla Nonna with shrimp and brandy cream sauce ($18). Other highlights are octopus salad ($14), Nonna's pan pizza ($16) and pan-seared cod with onions, capers, olives, tomatoes and penne pasta ($22).
Ricotta cheesecake ($7), cannoli ($6) and Nutella dessert pizza ($12) are made in-house.
Lunch and dinner are served daily amid Sicilian/Italian pictures on light walls, cherry wood furniture, dark-blue accents, candelabra chandeliers, candles on tables, a central bar and Mason jars of marinara for sale ($8). A roaming accordion player performs Sicilian tunes Thursday through Sunday nights.
