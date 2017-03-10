VIDEO: What’s South Florida’s best seafood restaurant?

WHAT: Our readers voted Sea Watch on the Ocean as having the "Best Seafood" and being the "Best Waterfront Restaurant."

WHY: You think you're so cool that you couldn't possibly be impressed by anything as homey as open atrium dining rooms with a how-is-this-possible view of the ocean, right? Resistance is futile. Sea Watch will win you over and, better yet, there is nary a whiff of corporate in the breezes wafting across the sands. And the food? Well, fish and crustaceans consider it an honor to to be grilled to the gills here.

WHERE: 6002 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

CONTACT: 954-781-2200, SeaWatchOnTheOcean.com