Where to watch the Red Sox-Dodgers World Series and get free baseball merch

Fenway Park is too far and so is Dodger Stadium, but you can have a decent World Series experience at several South Florida sports bars and breweries.

You’ll find legions of Red Sox die-hards bellying up to these bars, which are retreats for New England snowbirds during the fall and winter. (No secret: Dodgers bars are harder to find in South Florida.)

The Red Sox emerged victorious with an 8-4 win in Game 1 on Tuesday, and Game 2 will air live at 8:09 p.m. Oct. 24. Throughout the World Series, watering holes in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach counties will feature food and drink discounts and baseball-merch giveaways.

Kelly's Landing offers lobster rolls, steamers and clam chowder and drink discounts during the World Series.

Kelly’s Landing

1305 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-760-7009 or KellysLanding.com

You’ll find New England essentials at this Patriots bar (the owner's a Southie) and seafood house, such as lobster rolls, steamers and clam chowder. Patriots and Red Sox games play on the restaurant’s seven flat-screen TVs, with $5 appetizers and $15 buckets of Bud Light and Miller Ultra during games.

The Village Grille

4404 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; 954-776-5092 or VillageGrille.com

This beachside pocket of New England pride was opened by a Boston family in 1949, so these folks bleed red, white and navy blue. Every game of the World Series will air on 15 large TVs (along with Bruins and Pats games). The sushi bar is offering Red Sox-related specials on game nights, so call ahead.

Big Dog Station

3148 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park; 954-561-4304 or BigDogStation.com

The owner, Debbie Blakely, is an ex-Bostonian, so she takes it seriously when customers sport Red Sox gear. During World Series games, the first drink is $1 off, with $13.50 domestic and $16.50 premium bucket specials. If you’re wearing Boston colors, the bar will give you $1 drinks all night, but if you’re caught with a Dodgers jersey, expect no mercy. Games are cranked up on all 17 TVs.

Downtown Hollywood pub Boston Johnny's will air every 2018 World Series game.

Boston Johnny’s

2120 N. Dixie Highway, Hollywood; 954-923-7650

You’ll find more Patriots than Red Sox fans at this downtown Hollywood pub, but no matter. The bar will offer five-for-$14 domestic and five-for-$17 premium buckets, along with $4 well drinks during Boston games.

Ocean's Grille

3720 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-565-7703 or OceansGrille.com

This breezy Galt Ocean spot boasts nine TVs inside and outside, and its walls are covered in Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox (and even Yankees) sports paraphernalia.

Boston's on the Beach has its own version of Fenway Park's green monster.

Boston’s on the Beach

40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561-278-3364 or BostonsontheBeach.com

It’s no Fenway Park, but you’ll likely find no bigger Red Sox stronghold than this longtime Delray Beach bar, boasting brick walls and its own green monster (not quite 37.2 feet tall). During the series, Narangansett beers will cost $2, and customers can order Fenway Frank-style dogs. Every time the Sox hit a grand slam, customers will receive a Boston World Series T-shirt.

Plenty of TVs will screen World Series action at Duffy's Sports Grill.

Duffy’s Sports Grill

Various locations in South Florida; DuffysMVP.com

The Duffy’s sports-bar empire is vast in South Florida, with 21 locations spanning Jupiter to Kendall, but there is a sprawling patio at every location, plus two-for-one drinks all day. Duffy’s is more democratic about its team loyalties, so Dodgers fans are always welcome here.

The 2018 World Series will be screened at several South Florida breweries and sports bars, such as the Clevelander at Marlins Park.

The Clevelander Marlins Park

501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-532-4006 or Clevelander.com

There’s a Clevelander outpost in Miami Beach, where Dan Le Batard broadcasts his live radio show, but we can think of no better backdrop than left-field lower level at Marlins Park. The best part of all? Derek Jeter has assured us that we won’t have to look at the home run sculpture much longer.

The view from the Biscayne Bay Brewing Company taproom, which will offer a beer and pretzel for $8 during World Series game.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

8000 NW 25th St., No. 500, Doral; 305-381-5718 or BiscayneBayBrewing.com

This Doral brewery will be screening every World Series game inside its taproom, and will offer a craft beer and soft pretzel pairing for $8. Dodgers and Red Sox fans are equally welcome here.

World Series games will screen on every TV inside this open-air bar in Wynwood.

The Deck

2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700 or TheDeckWynwood.com

This wood-accented Wynwood cocktail bar features two wraparound bars, plush couches and an Airstream trailer serving tequila and tacos. During World Series games, certain drinks will be on special, so call ahead for prices.

