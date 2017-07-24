Yakuza Modern Japanese and Thai extends happy hour in Pompano Beach

Yakuza Modern Japanese and Thai
2515 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, 954-951-6077, YakuzaPompano.com
This 1-year-old restaurant, with burnt-orange walls, a twin koi mural and sea-urchin chandeliers, has enhanced its happy hour and is offering summer promotions.
Happy hour has been extended from 4 to 7 p.m., and now includes any wine by the glass instead of house wine.
“I love our cold-tapas options, particularly salmon yuzu ($9). It has such zesty and bright flavor with a surprising element like yuzu jelly and dry miso,” says Mini Areechot, owner with husband Jay. “Also, ‘Japanese nacho’ ($9) screams bar snack Japanese style. It is such winning combinations of crunchy, creamy and a bit of spice.”
Chef Jay’s favorite is fried calamari ($6). “Many places offer fried calamari, but at Yakuza, it's smoky, crunchy and salty goodness. It’s paired perfectly with Sapporo beer,” Areechot says.
The latest cocktails ($11-$13) are Japanese Manhattan; Yakuza Mule with peach vodka and pineapple juice; Spicy Osaka with green chile vodka, prickly pear and citrus; and Umami Margarita with mescal, citrus and soy.
Summer promotions are $5 margaritas and mojitos on Mondays, half off wine bottles on Tuesdays, half off sushi and hot sake on Wednesdays and half off well drinks for ladies’ night on Thursdays.
