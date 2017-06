State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory

Vintage postcards reference two locations for "'Hank' Hegmann's Pal's Restaurants" -- U.S. 1 in Pompano Beach and S.R. A1A in Fort Lauderdale. Pal's slogan -- "The Restaurants made famous by their guests."

