VIDEO: Who has the best subs in South Florida?

WHAT: Our readers voted Laspada's Original Hoagies as the "Best Subs" in South Florida.

WHY: Laspada's Original Hoagies come with a show. The fresh cold cuts are flung across the counter from the meat slicer into soft slices of bread. Cheese and the works are added before the sandwich is packaged in this efficient assembly line. Patrons here often become regulars.

WHERE: Multiple locations in South Florida

CONTACT: LaspadasHoagies.com

