Mike Mayo's 17 best bites of 2017: Salty, spicy, sweet and sublime

Diners can taste the love that goes into the pork-belly biscuits at Bubbles and Pearls restaurant in Wilton Manors.

Say, scream or tweet what you want about 2017, but it was a good year for eating. Stress eating, binge eating, comfort eating, I did it all. We had hurricanes close to home, floods and wildfires across the land, North Korean missiles and Elon Musk rockets flying through the sky. And we had a tweeter-in-chief who comforted us by tossing paper towels and throwing verbal Molotov cocktails. The nice part for me is I have an excuse for the pounds I packed on (28, but who’s counting). I eat because it’s my job. Over the course of 60 review meals and dozens more food events and tastings, I had many exquisite and refined bites. Overpriced restaurant mediocrity abounds, but there are also many delicious things happening in local kitchens. In the order they jumped back to mind — and with the help of my Instagram feed — here are my 17 favorite dishes from South Florida restaurants in 2017. Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com The ceviche oysters at Bazaar Mar in Miami are infused with leche de tigre and topped with corn nuts and a wisp of micro green. The ceviche oysters at Bazaar Mar in Miami are infused with leche de tigre and topped with corn nuts and a wisp of micro green. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com) 1. Ceviche oysters, Bazaar Mar, Miami. Not only did chef Jose Andres feed disaster survivors and get sued by President Trump for pulling out of a restaurant deal in protest of Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric, the Spanish-born, Washington, D.C.-based restaurateur also pulled off some amazing culinary feats. Bazaar Mar, his shimmering seafood dream at the SLS Brickell that has been open a year, is a prime example. On my first visit, I ate 24 menu items, and 23 were outstanding. The dish that will inhabit my eternal food soul? Ceviche oysters ($5 each). Using a molecular-gastronomy technique called spherification, the kitchen takes Hama Hama oysters from Washington, infuses them with leche de tigre, and tops them with corn nuts and a wisp of micro herb. You slurp, there’s a crunch, and then the oyster melts and bursts in your mouth, briny ocean mixing with lime juice and garlic. It is sea ecstasy. Bazaar Mar, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-615-5859, BazaarMar.com Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel The edamame dumplings at Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood are sublime, delectable pasta pockets stuffed with edamame and truffle cream and surrounded in delicate, flavorful broth. The edamame dumplings at Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood are sublime, delectable pasta pockets stuffed with edamame and truffle cream and surrounded in delicate, flavorful broth. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel) 2. Edamame dumplings, Monkitail, Hollywood. This sublime dish ($9 for a portion of four) at chef Michael Schulson’s stylish eatery at the Diplomat Beach Resort is Japanese izakaya (small plate) dining at its best, even if the housemade har gow wrappers are Chinese in lineage. The dumplings are delicate and plump, round and dimpled, and resemble tortellini. They shimmer and almost float in a broth of sake and brown butter. They are stuffed with a delectable mix of pureed edamame, cream, truffle and caramelized scallion. A diner should put down chopsticks, grab a spoon and make sure to envelop the package in a chaser of liquid. Be dainty and take two bites if you must. Or devour and slurp all at once. Monkitail, 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, 954-602-8755, Monkitail.com Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel Wood-fired baby carrot and beet salad at Oceano Kitchen. Wood-fired baby carrot and beet salad at Oceano Kitchen. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel) 3. Housemade ricotta with Tuscan kale and apple salad, Oceano Kitchen, Lantana. Every day, chef-owner Jeremy Bearman whips up something new at his small, dream-come-true restaurant that he and wife Cindy Bearman opened in a converted pizzeria in February 2017. The produce, pizza toppings, meats and fish change depending on what is freshest and most interesting from local farmers and purveyors. His housemade ricotta should become a fixture. On the night I dined, it was served with a salad of Tuscan kale, walnuts and julienne apples, and on the day our staff photographer visited, it was served with baby carrots and beets. The ricotta was a warm blanket enveloping the vegetables, with a texture somewhere between ephemeral foam and heavenly cloud. It is easy to see how Bearman earned a Michelin star in New York. Oceano Kitchen, 201 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 561-562-5055, OceanoKitchen.com Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel The pork-belly biscuits at Bubbles and Pearls in Wilton Manors are served with fig honey and pickles. Diners can taste the love in the buttermilk biscuits, baked every few days by chef Josie Smith Malave's mother. The pork-belly biscuits at Bubbles and Pearls in Wilton Manors are served with fig honey and pickles. Diners can taste the love in the buttermilk biscuits, baked every few days by chef Josie Smith Malave's mother. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel) 4. Pork-belly biscuits, Bubbles and Pearls, Wilton Manors. Joy fills the air at this cramped eatery from chef-owner Josie Smith Malave, which she has run with wife Marcy Miller since opening in autumn 2016. Oysters are shucked and slurped, sparkling wines are sipped, and all manner of inventive dishes come out of a closet-size kitchen. I was most smitten with pork-belly biscuits ($13), two meaty, fatty cubes with fig honey and pickles, served on slider-style buttermilk biscuits that Malave’s mother bakes every few days. Diners can taste the love. Bubbles and Pearls, 2037 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, 954-533-9553, BubblesNPearls.com Amy Beth Bennett / Sun Sentinel Nduja-stuffed dates at Terra Mare are wrapped in bacon and served on crostini, a tasty bite that blends sweet, salty and spicy. Nduja-stuffed dates at Terra Mare are wrapped in bacon and served on crostini, a tasty bite that blends sweet, salty and spicy. (Amy Beth Bennett / Sun Sentinel) 5. Nduja-stuffed dates, Terra Mare, Fort Lauderdale. Swedish-born chef Johan Svensson spans the globe at this chic beachfront restaurant, which opened in September 2017 at the pricey new Conrad resort, and he is at his best when he goes bold with flavors that draw from multiple continents. Nduja-stuffed dates ($12) fit the bill, little flavor bombs wrapped in bacon, stuffed with spicy spreadable Italian pork and served on soft crostini. They were crunchy, chewy and pillowy, a perfect mix of heat, sweet and salty. How do you say, “bravo” in Swedish? Terra Mare, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-5160, TerraMareFl.com

Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com The Peking duck platter at King Palace Chinese BBQ in North Miami Beach comes with doughy bao buns and dark hoisin sauce that is not too sweet. The Peking duck platter at King Palace Chinese BBQ in North Miami Beach comes with doughy bao buns and dark hoisin sauce that is not too sweet. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com) 6. Peking duck, King Palace, North Miami Beach. This humble Chinese restaurant has been around for 16 years, is finger-licking good, and is on par with restaurants found in New York’s Chinatown. When I assembled Peking duck — with crisp skin, translucent fat and dark flesh cut in a perfect cube — into a puffy bao bun and smeared it with hoisin sauce, I licked, ate and went into spasms of delight. The platter costs $29 for a half duck, $45 for a whole, and is best enjoyed with family and friends. King Palace Chinese BBQ, 330 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach, 305-949-2339, Facebook.com/KingPalaceChineseBBQ Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com The Buffalo scallops at Mignonette Uptown featured seared scallops, celery root puree with blue cheese and crisp triangles of chicken skin. The Buffalo scallops at Mignonette Uptown featured seared scallops, celery root puree with blue cheese and crisp triangles of chicken skin. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com) 7. Buffalo scallops, Mignonette Uptown, North Miami Beach. Why include a dish from a restaurant that recently shuttered after 11 months? Because it is important to remember that even good restaurants can be fleeting and good food memories should endure. Mignonette Uptown’s Buffalo scallops were not a deep-fried nightmarish fusion of TGI Fridays and Red Lobster, but rather a refined treat. Seared sea scallops with golden crusts and plump, sweet interiors were served with square sheets of crisp chicken skin. They were nestled atop a subtle red-vinegar sauce and celery-root puree blended with blue cheese. They were wonderful. Chef-owner Danny Serfer says he will not revive the dish at his original Mignonette in midtown Miami, which is still going strong. That’s a shame. It’s also a reminder to enjoy every bite, because tomorrow is never assured. Particularly in the restaurant business. Randy Vazquez / Sun Sentinel The grilled Iberico pork pluma at 32 East in Delray Beach. The grilled Iberico pork pluma at 32 East in Delray Beach. (Randy Vazquez / Sun Sentinel) 8. Iberico pork pluma, 32 East, Delray Beach. Regrettably, it is also almost time to say farewell to 32 East, a local culinary landmark that is scheduled to close in 2018. It opened in 1996 and spurred the remarkable development of Atlantic Avenue. When I returned last spring, I still found one of the best restaurants in South Florida, with a new homegrown chef, John Thomas, who was putting a fresh and lighter spin on the menu. Exhibit A: Iberico pork pluma ($30), tender grilled strips from the shoulder of prized Spanish acorn-fed pigs. It was crunchy and charred on the outside and tender inside, accompanied by pickled red onions and sauteed Swiss chard and topped by a lovely bed of spring garlic, cilantro and golden wisps of strawlike corn shoots. Get it while you can. 32 East, 32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-276-7868, 32East.com Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel The spaghetti caccio e pepe at Fi'lia, an Italian restaurant at the SLS Brickell hotel in Miami. The spaghetti caccio e pepe at Fi'lia, an Italian restaurant at the SLS Brickell hotel in Miami. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel) 9. Spaghetti caccio e pepe, Fi’lia, Miami. There is comfort in simplicity, and there is much comfort diving into the simple bowl of spaghetti caccio e pepe ($19) at Fi’lia, chef-restaurateur Michael Schwartz’s homage to his career start in Italian kitchens. Al dente pasta is stirred with a bit of salted water from the cooking pot, black pepper, olive oil and grated pecorino Romano cheese, then topped with more grated cheese. A handful of ingredients, infinite goodness. Fi’lia, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300 or FiliaSLSBrickell.com Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com The satisfying beef soup at Viva Chile Lindo, known as cazuela de vacuno, features a hunk of beef, a small corn cob, string beans, potatoes, carrots, herbs and butternut squash. The satisfying beef soup at Viva Chile Lindo, known as cazuela de vacuno, features a hunk of beef, a small corn cob, string beans, potatoes, carrots, herbs and butternut squash. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com) 10. Beef soup (cazuela de vacuno), Viva Chile Lindo, Hollywood. In a year filled with overpriced and mishandled meat, I was all smiles when served a beautiful clay bowl of cazuela de vacuno, Chilean beef soup, at this modest family-friendly Chilean restaurant on State Road 7 near the Seminole Hard Rock. It cost $11.75. It contained a hunk of tender, simmered chuck roast that shredded easily with a spoon, surrounded in a thin and flavorful broth by a corn cob, potatoes, green beans, carrots, herbs and an orange chunk of zapallo (butternut squash). Even though it was a cheap cut, it was more satisfying than some of the pricey steaks and $82 meat mountains I’ve encountered in trendier environs. Viva Chile Lindo, 4950 S. State Road 7, Hollywood, 954-327-2888, VivaChileLindo.com Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel The mixed parrillada platter of Wagyu New York strip, short rib, lamb chops, salchicha parrillera, sweetbread, charred kale, pickled onions and domino potatoes at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. The mixed parrillada platter of Wagyu New York strip, short rib, lamb chops, salchicha parrillera, sweetbread, charred kale, pickled onions and domino potatoes at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel) 11. Mixed parrillada platter, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Miami Beach. Sometimes, a splurge is worthwhile, and that is the case with the $155 grilled parrillada platter at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, a stunning restaurant in the gorgeous Faena Hotel from Argentina’s most famous grill master. The sacrament of charred flesh takes on almost religious overtones for Mallmann and his crew, and carnivores will count their blessings when they feast on the family-style platter of Wagyu New York strip steak, 12-hour smoked short rib, Colorado lamb chops and a curled rope of thin salchicha parrillera sausage. The grilled meats were artfully simple, hit with salt and flame. All came out to appropriate medium rare. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5600 or Faena.com/LosFuegos Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com The chicken Parmesan sub at Sonny's Famous Steak Hogies in Hollywood is perfectly proportioned. The chicken Parmesan sub at Sonny's Famous Steak Hogies in Hollywood is perfectly proportioned. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com)