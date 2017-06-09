Top 100 outdoor dining list includes eight South Florida restaurants

Eight South Florida restaurants and 28 across the state have been named to Open Table’s 100 Best Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in America for 2017.
Bolstered by warm weather and coastal locales, Florida (28) and California (29) dominated the list of top outdoor dining destinations compiled by Open Table, a reservations and review website.
Blue Moon Fish Company in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Kaluz Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Sundy House in Delray Beach and Renato’s in Palm Beach were the Broward and Palm Beach County honorees. Red Fish Grill in Miami and three Key West restaurants, Hot Tin Roof, Latitudes and Michael’s Restaurant, also made the list.
Open Table says the list was determined by an analysis of more than 10 million reviews of 25,000 restaurants by verified diners. I say the list is hit and miss, because some noteworthy restaurants are absent and exercises such as these tend to produce some real bafflers.
For example, 10 restaurants in Naples made the list but there wasn’t a single honoree from all Atlantic seaboard states north of Washington, D.C. — that’s zero from Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.
And the Italian casual chain Brio Tuscan Grille made the list, but Nepenthe in Big Sur, Calif., with its stunning clifftop view of the rugged California coastline, did not.
Others omitted that would make a list of my favorite outdoor spots: the oceanfront patio at Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton, Triad Seafood Market & Cafe in Everglades City, Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, Calif., and The Lobster Shack at Two Lights in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
The Naples honorees: Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar, Bistro 821, Bravo Cucina, Cafe Lurcat, Campiello, Continental Naples, Mediterrano, Molto Trattoria, Osteria Tulia and the Turtle Club. Two restaurants in Marco Island made the list: DaVinci Ristorante and Sale E Pepe.
Open Table issues the list near the beginning of summer, when outdoor dining reigns throughout the country. The irony: In South Florida, it is hot, muggy, rainy and buggy and summertime is when we head inside for air-conditioned dining comfort.
