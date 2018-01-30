Inaugural Boca Raton Seafood Festival coming to Mizner Park Feb. 10-11

Seafood will be the star, and live bands and art vendors will round out the lineup at the inaugural Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival Feb. 10-11 at Mizner Park Amphitheater.

“We’ve had great response everywhere we’ve done this, and the folks at Mizner Park and the city of Boca Raton have been very welcoming, very amicable,” says Bill Kinney, event director for Paragon Festivals.

The Sarasota-based outfit began staging seafood and art festivals in 2016 and plans on holding 10 events this year, mainly on Florida’s west coast. The Boca Raton event will be the company’s first foray into South Florida. Kinney, a former rock music promoter, says he expects a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 over the two days.

Paragon Festivals / Courtesy The first Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival will offer a variety of seafood from local restaurants and vendors who travel the festival circuit. The promoters have staged numerous art and food festivals in the Sarasota and St. Petersburg areas. The first Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival will offer a variety of seafood from local restaurants and vendors who travel the festival circuit. The promoters have staged numerous art and food festivals in the Sarasota and St. Petersburg areas. (Paragon Festivals / Courtesy)

Admission will be $5 at the gate, with food and drinks available for additional cost. Tickets will not be sold in advance. The festival will take place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Kinney says Paragon’s inaugural festival in Englewood, near Sarasota, on Jan. 27-28 drew huge crowds, with a long traffic backup on the two-lane road leading to the venue.

“It should be easier getting to Mizner Park,” Kinney says. He says the event will be held in the grassy area to the right of the amphitheater, and Paragon will build its own stage for performers. Kinney says the menu emphasis will be on fresh Florida seafood, including shrimp, grouper, mahi-mahi, stone crabs and Apalachicola oysters, and that meat and vegetarian options will be available. He says food will be cooked onsite by local restaurants and vendors who regularly travel the festival circuit. Beer, wine, mixed drinks, juices and soft drinks will be sold along with desserts.

Offerings will include jambalaya, paella, lobster, shrimp and grits, coconut shrimp, bisques, chowders, seafood gumbo, alligator chili, fish tacos and macaroni and cheese with crabmeat. Kinney says local restaurants and food purveyors interested in taking part should contact him by email at admin@paragonartfest.com.

Paragon Festivals / Courtesy Local bands will be featured at the first Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater on Feb. 10-11. The music lineup includes Hard Luck Society, the Lee Boys, the Spam Allstars and Juke. Local bands will be featured at the first Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater on Feb. 10-11. The music lineup includes Hard Luck Society, the Lee Boys, the Spam Allstars and Juke. (Paragon Festivals / Courtesy)

The musical lineup includes Oigo, Hard Luck Society, Nostaliah and the Lee Boys on Saturday, and Birdman’s Clambake, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues, Juke and the Spam Allstars on Sunday. About 40 artists and crafts vendors will take part, he says.

Kinney says previous events have been beneficial to surrounding businesses, and that restaurants around Mizner Park in Plaza Real could see a spillover effect for dinner on Saturday and Sunday because the festival ends at 6 p.m.

“We have some people who don’t eat festival food who come for the music,” Kinney says. “We’ve done surveys after other festivals and have found that [nearby] restaurants see anywhere from a 15 to 150 percent increase in business.”

The inaugural Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival will take place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 10-11 at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, in Boca Raton. General admission is $5 per person, with tickets available at the gate.

CAPTION The Portly Pig Gastropub, an unassuming watering hole in a Dania Beach shopping center where American bar food is done right and on the lighter side. The Portly Pig Gastropub, an unassuming watering hole in a Dania Beach shopping center where American bar food is done right and on the lighter side. CAPTION The Portly Pig Gastropub, an unassuming watering hole in a Dania Beach shopping center where American bar food is done right and on the lighter side. The Portly Pig Gastropub, an unassuming watering hole in a Dania Beach shopping center where American bar food is done right and on the lighter side. CAPTION Marumi Sushi in Plantation recently marked its 10th anniversary. It's a small, low-key Japanese restaurant that is open late and popular with chefs. Marumi Sushi in Plantation recently marked its 10th anniversary. It's a small, low-key Japanese restaurant that is open late and popular with chefs. CAPTION Ditmas Kitchen, located west of Boca Raton, is a restaurant from Brooklyn-raised, Los Angeles-based chef Alex Reznik that dispels myths and stereotypes about kosher dining, with creative takes on meat, vegetable and sushi dishes and a perfectly cooked, medium-rare $85 mammoth bone-in rib steak. Ditmas Kitchen, located west of Boca Raton, is a restaurant from Brooklyn-raised, Los Angeles-based chef Alex Reznik that dispels myths and stereotypes about kosher dining, with creative takes on meat, vegetable and sushi dishes and a perfectly cooked, medium-rare $85 mammoth bone-in rib steak. CAPTION Three restaurant, a hip new spot in Wynwood from an old culinary master of South Florida, Norman Van Aken. Three restaurant, a hip new spot in Wynwood from an old culinary master of South Florida, Norman Van Aken. CAPTION Arun's Indian Kichen, a small Indian restaurant in Coral Springs that dishes out big flavors mostly for takeout from a bustling kitchen. It isn't fancy, but the food is freshly prepared from co-owners Arun Sareen and Ann Sareen is refined. Arun's Indian Kichen, a small Indian restaurant in Coral Springs that dishes out big flavors mostly for takeout from a bustling kitchen. It isn't fancy, but the food is freshly prepared from co-owners Arun Sareen and Ann Sareen is refined.

mmayo@southflorida.com, 954-356-4508. Follow my food adventures on Instagram: @mikemayoeats. Sign up for my weekly dining newsletter at SouthFlorida.com/EatBeatMail.