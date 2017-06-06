Summer season of dining deals kicks off in Coral Gables

The slow summer season is here, and that is good news for budget-conscious diners who enjoy a taste of the good life. A slew of restaurant promotions across the region kicked off this week with Coral Gables Restaurant Week.
More than 40 restaurants in Coral Gables will offer multicourse meals at discounted rates through June 25. The promotion has expanded to three weeks since starting a decade ago, but organizers kept the original name for continuity’s sake.
Participants include Bulla Gastrobar, Caffe Abbracci, Cibo Wine Bar, Divino Ceviche, La Dorada, La Giralda, the Local Craft Food & Drink, Ortanique, Red Koi Thai & Sushi Lounge, Swine Kitchen, and first-timers Copper29 Bar and House Kitchen & Bar.
Restaurants will also offer their regular menus, and those interested in the special should mention Coral Gables restaurant week when reserving or arriving. Prices vary by restaurant, with three-course lunches costing from $19 to $24 and dinners $30 to $39.
Save room for other deals coming later this summer. Miami Spice will run Aug.1-Sept. 30 and is expected to include hundreds of top restaurants in Miami-Dade. Multicourse lunches will cost $23 and dinners will cost $39. The full lineup will be announced in July.
Dine Out Downtown Delray will return to Delray Beach for a second year Aug. 1-7, with multicourse lunches for $20 and less, and dinners for $40 and less. Among the participants: 32 East, Farm House Kitchen and Rack’s Fish House.
Dozens of top Broward restaurants will take part in Crave GFL (formerly Dine Out Lauderdale) from Sept. 1-30. Multicourse dinners will cost $37. Participants will be announced later in the summer by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, which organizes the event.
Flavor Palm Beach will also run from Sept. 1-30, with more than 50 restaurants in Palm Beach County expected to participate. Lunch will be offered in the $20 range, and dinners will cost $30 to $35 per person. The lineup will be announced soon.
Running concurrently with Flavor, the inaugural Boca Restaurant Month will be staged by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. The promotion will have a theme, “Boca loves New York,” a nod to the area’s sixth-borough status, with participating restaurants offering one New York-inspired dish on their multicourse menus. Lunch will cost $21 to $25, and dinners will cost $36 to $40. Participants are scheduled to include Brio Tuscan Grille, City Fish Market, Ditmas Kitchen, DaVinci’s of Boca, Henry’s, Morton’s, Oceans 234, Ouzo Bay, Pinon Grill, Rebel House, Roots Italian Kitchen, Tap 42 and Uncle Tai’s.
