Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival does not deliver

Call it a pizza meltdown or a hot mess, but the inaugural Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival on Saturday April 1, at War Memorial Auditorium featured big crowds and little pizza, leaving a trail of disgruntled attendees in its wake. With only five pizza vendors on hand and thousands of tickets sold, there were long lines as some stands ran out of pizza early.

“Do you remember that time we all went to a pizza festival and there wasn’t any pizza?” Aaron Mullins wrote on the event’s Facebook Page.

“Worst event ever,” Diane Pollard Irving wrote on Facebook. “Oversold for such a small venue.”

“World’s biggest April Fools joke,” Rudy Cobos wrote.

The event was widely panned by attendees on social media, and some people sought refunds as organizers apologized in a Sunday Facebook post. I dropped by early Saturday, just as the VIP hour was concluding and the general-admission crowd was admitted, and sensed there would be trouble. Before 1 p.m., there was already a long line to get inside and long lines at the four indoor pizza booths, including Dough Boys and the Garlic Knot. The outdoor area featured a pizza truck from the Mellow Mushroom. I left soon after, but SouthFlorida.com colleague Barbara Corbellini Duarte was there later in the day and termed it “a disaster.”

The inaugural Pizza Festival took place Saturday, April 1, at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale. Four vendors including Mellow Mushroom and Doughboys Pizzeria served bite-size samples of pizza until midafternoon when most ran out. Beer and wine samples were also available. There were long lines at every booth. Get social with SouthFlorida.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (SoFlaSnaps). (Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte) (Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte)

Event organizer Lais Pontes, who runs a Lighthouse Point-based marketing and public relations firm named the Pontes Group, said Monday that they were still compiling final attendance numbers and how many refunds were requested.

“As a first year festival, there were certainly growing pains,” festival organizers wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday. “There were several food vendors that did not show which caused longer than anticipated food lines and less variety than expected. We apologize for delays, lower amount of options and most importantly, any inconvenience or frustrations this may have caused. Though there are obvious concerns that need to be addressed, the unprecedented interest for the Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival cannot be denied.”

In an interview last month, Pontes told me there would be at least 10 pizza vendors, with more being added. She also said more than 3,000 tickets had been sold, and a crowd of over 5,000 was anticipated. Tickets cost $30 and included four tickets for “pizza samples,” which kept shrinking in size throughout the day. Patrons also were given a pass for eight beer samples, but there were problems with the marking system, allowing some to get unlimited beer and causing supplies to run low later in the day. Many tickets were also sold at discounted rates on Groupon and Living Social. Some attendees reported Groupon had issued refunds and Living Social was unresponsive.

“For any comments, questions, complaints or refund requests, please email the festival directly at info@fortlauderdalepizzafestival.com,” event organizers wrote on its Facebook page Sunday. “We will work diligently to review all of the issues and resolve them quickly and efficiently.”

Through social media, attendees reacted with a mix of snark and anger. By Sunday night, a Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival 2017 Support Group had sprouted on Facebook, its symbol a pepperoni slice with a red circle and line through it.

“Still in line, still hangry,” Erik Levy wrote on the event’s official Facebook page, where hundreds left comments. “Found a nice comfortable pile of discarded hopes and dreams last night to get some rest. Woke up reinvigorated, ate one of the pizza tickets for breakfast.”

Tonya Meyer Hus wrote, “The event concept was good. The event logistical presentation and execution was simply sub-par.”

Alex Smith wrote, “In a bizarre twist, the pizza festival did help boost local pizza sales by driving hungry people away from their event to actual pizza-serving establishments.”

Robert Hayes wrote, “Let me give you a pizza my mind. I’m sure you guys are absolutely rolling in the dough from the proceeds of this disaster … Pizza fest was a slice idea, but it didn’t pan out. Knead-less to say, there’s mushroom for improvement. I might very well have crust issues with future festivals after this.”

mmayo@southflorida.com, 954-356-4508. Follow my food adventures on Instagram: @mikemayoeats. Sign up for my weekly dining newsletter at SouthFlorida.com/EatBeatMail.