Sip and graze at Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

Walk, nibble, sip, repeat. The 22nd annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will take place Friday, April 21, in downtown Fort Lauderdale, with scores of South Florida restaurants and national wineries set to take part.

Organizers bill the event as “five blocks of sips and samples” benefiting the American Lung Association. The festival will run from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on East Las Olas Boulevard, from Southeast Sixth Avenue to Southeast 11th Avenue. Tickets cost $125 and are available at LasOlasWFF.com.

Restaurants scheduled to participate include American Social, BAO Bar & Asian Kitchen, Beehive Kitchen, Big City Tavern, BLT Prime, Bo’s Beach House, B Square Burgers, Burlock Coast, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, Crave Rum Cakes, Cupcake Galleria, Delgrosso’s, 15th Street Fisheries, Gelato Petrini, Grille 401, I Heart Mac & Cheese, Indigo, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Louie Bossi, Mama Mia Italian Ristorante, Naked Crab, Novecento, Oceans 234, Papa’s Raw Bar, Pelican Beach Hotel, Red the Steakhouse, Rhythm & Vine, Roho Kitchen, Sette Bello, Spa Juice Bar, Spatch Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken, Spris Pizza, Stache Ftl, SuViche, Temple Street Eatery, Texas de Brazil, The Chimney House, Timpano, Truluck’s, Wild Sea Oyster Bar and Yolo.

The 2017 Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will span five blocks on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

“As a new restaurant, we look forward to being part of it,” says Peter Boulukos, who heads the kitchen of Spatch Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken, which opened in February. “We’ll be serving sliders of our Spatch [grilled-chicken-thigh] sandwich.”

A crowd of 2,000 is expected, with tasting pavilions set up along the boulevard. The night will also feature a five-way burger competition between defending champion BLT Prime and challengers American Social, Big City Tavern, B Square Burgers and 180 Degrees at the DBR.

DJ Irie will host a battle of beach chefs, pitting reigning champ Andres Teran of JWB Prime Steak and Seafood at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort against Gavin Pera of Burlock Coast at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton.

Wine will be flowing from Apothic, Dark Horse, Barefoot Wine, Bogle Vineyards, Chateau Souverain, Prophecy from Crimson Wine Group, Domaine Serene from Gallo, Fess Parker, Fetzer Vineyards, Guarachi Wine Partners, Hess Collection Winery, Hiro Sake, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Latitude Beverage Company, LUX Wines, Michael David Winery, Precept Brands, Purple Wine Company, Rombauer Vineyards, Rutherford Wine Company, Turquoise Life, Vineyard Brands, White Girl Rosé, Wilson Daniels, Wine Hooligans, and Zonin. Beers include Kona Brewing Company, ShockTop Brewery, Bluepoint Brewing Company, Goose Island Brewing, and Stella Artois.

With limited parking available and unlimited adult beverages flowing, Lyft, Uber or taxis are highly recommended.

