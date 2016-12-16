The Eat Beat Dining around South Florida
with Mike Mayo
Christmas dining options abound in South Florida

Michael Mayo
A guide to Christmas dining for people who hate to cook.
If preparing big meals isn't your thing and baked ham and holiday roasts don't float your gravy boat, you can make the easiest thing imaginable for the holidays — reservations. Many restaurants in tourist-saturated South Florida will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including numerous eateries in hotels and resorts. Among the dining options:

Avocado Grill, 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach, 561-623-0822 — The restaurant will offer a three-course Christmas dinner ($49.50 adults, $25 children) from 1 to 9 p.m. featuring numerous options for appetizers, mains and dessert.

Boca Landing, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton, 561-226-3022 — The dining room at the Waterstone Resort and Marina has stunning views of the Intracoastal and will feature a seafood-accented holiday menu from chef Matthew Mixon. The restaurant will serve a three-course dinner from 3 to 9 p. m. Christmas Day ($65 adults, $20 children, $20 for wine pairing).

Beauty and the Feast, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-567-8070 — The oceanfront restaurant in the Atlantic Hotel will offer a Feast of the Seven Fishes along with its regular menu starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 24, and will have a buffet from 1 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day ($49.95 adults, $19.95 children under 12).

50 Ocean, 50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-278-3364 — This beachfront eatery will offer brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas. It will offer a $48 multicourse dinner, along with its regular menu, on Christmas from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Closed for dinner Christmas Eve.

Margaritaville Resort, 1111 N. Ocean Blvd., Hollywood, 954-874-4444 — The resort's JWB Prime Steak and Seafood Restaurant will serve a three-course Christmas Eve dinner for $115 per person. The Margaritaville Restaurant will offer a Christmas Day dinner for $45 a person featuring slow-roasted prime rib.

Paris 6, 2200 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 305-363-6806 — This 24-hour French bistro will be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, with live music and a four-course set menu with options including open-face burger with Dijon sauce, salade de saumon and spaghetti a la arrabiata with seafood.

Seaspice, 422 NW North River Drive, Miami, 305-440-4200 — The trendy spot on the Miami River will offer a special menu, featuring items such as chestnut soup, fire-roasted porchetta, pan-seared turbot fillet and pistachio cake. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a delicious coquito drink. Christmas Eve dinner is served from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Christmas lunch will be served from noon to 6 p.m., and Christmas dinner from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, 954-566-2855 — This Intracoastal institution will be closed on Christmas, but will offer a Christmas Eve buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a la carte dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. The restaurant also offers complimentary pictures with Santa Claus every Saturday before Christmas from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

TooJay's Deli, multiple locations — Lest we forget, sundown Dec. 24 marks the start of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights. TooJay's Deli will be open Dec. 24 (regular hours) and Dec. 25 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) and will get into the holiday spirit with its famous potato latkes and desserts such as chocolate-peppermint rugalach and red velvet cake.

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar, 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-409-5635 — This chic hotel eatery in the MiMo neighborhood will offer a four-course Christmas Eve dinner ($69 adults, $35 children) and a buffet brunch on Dec. 25 ($45 adults, $15 children, $18 for two hours of mimosas and bellinis.)

