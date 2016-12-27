New Year's Eve dining guide: Something for everyone in South Florida

Perhaps you want to ring in the New Year with a loud crowd. May we suggest Pitbull's New Year's extravaganza at Bayfront Park in Miami, with a special VIP dining area overseen by chef Michelle Bernstein (tickets are $245 to $495 per person). Or maybe you just want a romantic table for two.

No matter your dining preference, there are choices galore for New Year's Eve in South Florida. Besides the requisite bubbly, some restaurants will offer bands, DJs and dancing. Many top spots offer multiple seatings on Dec. 31, with a later pricier one that usually concludes at midnight with a Champagne toast. Reservations are recommended, and it's best to leave the driving to a taxi, Uber or Lyft. Cheers!

Broward County

All That Jazz Café & Grill, 3491 Hiatus Road, Sunrise, 954-572-0821: For a cool place that's off the beaten path, check out this jazz eatery in western Broward. All That Jazz will feature a $75 four-course dinner, including champagne toast and a concert with a trio fronted by Argarita, a flautist and vocalist who has performed with George Benson and Diana Ross.

Burlock Coast Seafare & Sprits, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-302-6460: If you want to put on the Ritz for 2017 head to the beachfront Ritz-Carlton for chef Gavin Pera's five-course tasting menu, $150 per person (not including tax or tip). Dinner comes with a Champagne toast and includes free access to an after party with a DJ at the Astor Lounge on the third floor that runs until 1:30 a.m.

Gulfstream Park Casino & Village, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000: The entertainment complex at Gulfstream will be in full stride on New Year's Eve, with the last night of its Symphony of Lights holiday display and a free New Year's party (with cash bars) in the walking ring from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Dining options on the high end include Christine Lee's (954-457-6255), which will offer a set menu including a bottle of Champagne at $140 per person, or III Forks steakhouse (954-457-3920). Moderately-priced choices include the Yard House (954-454-9950), ROK:BRGR (954-367-3970) and Brio Tuscan Grille (954-362-1600).

Louie Bossi, 1032 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-356-6699: This popular Italian restaurant on the lively Las Olas corridor will offer its regular menu of housemade pastas and cured meats and will feature a complimentary New Year's toast and party favors for diners.

Lulu's Bait Shack, 17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 954-463-7425: For informal fun, Lulu's at Beach Place will host a party with live music from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Special selections include jumbo shrimp cocktail appetizers, slow-cooked prime rib, lobster tails and a free glass of Champagne at midnight. Guests also receive free hats, masks and party favors.

Oceans 234, 234 N. Ocean Blvd., Deerfield Beach, 954-428-2539: This oceanfront restaurant will offer its regular menu along with New Year's specials including jumbo stone crab claws, pan-roasted Chilean sea bass ($46) with rock shrimp, shiitake, bok choy, lotus root and carrot ginger miso emulsion, and a cowboy rib eye ($55) with root vegetable gratin, broccolini and porcini demi-glace ($55).

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625: For those who want the full three-ring sensory overload circus (and then some), the Hard Rock will be rocking in 2017. It has plenty of dining options, with high-end Kuro featuring its regular menu and a $150 chef's tasting dinner, Council Oak Steak & Seafood featuring a four-course set menu for $180 per person, and Martorano's Italian-American Kitchen featuring a four-course set menu ($65 per person at 6 p.m., $115 at 8p.m., including a bottle of wine, and $185 at 10 p.m., including a bottle of Champagne or wine per couple plus party favors).

3030 Ocean at the Harbor Beach Marriott, 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-3030: Serious foodies might want to feast on chef Adrienne Grenier's five-course tasting menu, $100 per person with optional wine pairing for an extra $50. Featured dishes include oyster and pearls with caviar, beef tartar, linguini with fresh white Alba truffles and butter roasted Maine lobster. Seatings from 6 until 10 p.m.

Vienna Café & Wine Bar, 9100 State Road 84, Davie, 954-423-1961: Since 1999, chef-owner Per Jacobsen has offered Austrian and continental meals in a cozy, romantic dining room. The first seating is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., second seating from 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., with an $80 four-course dinner and a $20 add-on for midnight Champagne and dancing.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., For Lauderdale, 954-467-2555: This Riverside Hotel eatery welcomes 2017 with a $75 per person set menu and a DJ spinning music. Dining choices include oyster bisque, smoked hazelnut-crusted halibut, deconstructed fish and corn chowder and white chocolate pistachio pound cake.

Palm Beach County

50 Ocean, 50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-278-3364: Chef Joe Bonavita Jr. will offer special New Year's Eve dishes including crispy buffalo chicken with celeriac slaw and cayenne pepper hot sauce, coconut lobster with sweet chili sauce and mango ginger cream, Hudson Valley duck with foie gras and rhubarb chutney, spiced pumpkin ravioli, and poached halibut with Chanterelle mushrooms, crab gratin, and white truffle.