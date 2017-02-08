Spatch Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken opening Feb. 9 in Fort Lauderdale

A bold new take on chicken is coming to town with the Feb. 9 opening of Spatch Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken in Fort Lauderdale. The latest venture from the Restaurant People will introduce South Floridians to Peri-Peri, also known as the Bird’s Eye chili pepper, from southern Africa.

As a grand-opening promotion, the restaurant will give free meals to the first 100 customers on its first three days, Feb. 9, 10 and 11. The eatery, at 3848 N. Federal Highway (Phone: 954-889-3830), will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and until 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“It’s a healthy concept, with grilled chicken, salads and vegetable side dishes, but there’ll also be french fries,” says Tim Petrillo, president of the Restaurant People, the Fort Lauderdale-based group that also owns YOLO, Boatyard, Tarpon Bend and S3. “We think it’s a perfect fit for the area.”

The fast-casual restaurant, the first in what might become a regional chain, is in partnership with Stavros Florias, a successful South African restaurateur and businessman who moved to South Florida earlier this decade.

The Peri-Peri pepper is found in African soil and was first exported by Portuguese explorers. Peri-Peri chicken is popular in South Africa, with the chili pepper the key component in a marinade that blends lemon, garlic and other spices. Spatch will offer mild to hot versions, along with chicken prepared in nonspicy marinade. Lemon-herb and sticky mango sauces are also available.

The 80-seat eatery has indoor and outdoor seating, and will offer beer and wine. Patrons order at the front counter, and servers will deliver meals to tables and refill beverages (no tipping required). Prices are $5 to $8 for sandwiches, salads and bowls; and $7 to $12 for chicken platters with sides. Whole chickens, available for takeout, will cost $15.90. There will also be family-size platters for larger groups, including a $39 chicken-and-wings platter that will feed four to six with 14 wings, a whole chicken cut into four pieces and four sides. A Spatch app will allow customers to order in advance, and delivery will be available via Delivery Dudes.

“Stavros came here because he wanted better opportunity for his family,” Petrillo says. “He knows what he’s doing. He didn’t rush into this. He sought us out for local knowledge … We’re excited about the concept.”

