Pi Day equation: 3.14 equals tasty pie possibilities

Of all the silly food days that dot the calendar, Pi(e) Day may be my favorite. It is creative and educational. It is celebrated on March 14, because 3.14 is the truncated version of Pi. Pi (3.14159265359 … ) is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Thankfully, you don’t have to be a math whiz to enjoy this excuse for eating round baked things.

Pi is a mathematical constant, but pies come in infinite, delicious varieties. There are sweet pies, savory pies and pizza pies. There are breakfast pies made from eggs and vegetables (quiche), dinner pies made from beef or chicken, and dessert pies made from luscious fruits, crunchy nuts and velvety creams.

As we celebrate Pi Day on Tuesday, get your cutter, carve up some radii, and raise a slice to the virtues of pie. Here are 10 places — a nice round number — to find circular goodies in South Florida.

Good Pie Company, Davie — What began as a therapeutic hobby last decade for Frank and Marti Reich has turned into a full-time labor of love. Their small store opened three years ago and bakes seasonal sweet and savory pies. Apple and pecan chocolate are signatures. 5665 S. University Drive, 954-562-4760.

Fireman Derek’s, Miami — Firefighter turned baker Derek Kaplan has gone brick-and-mortar with a small Wynwood shop that always seems mobbed, offering a full assortment of fruit, sweet and savory pies. The Key lime pie is superb. 2818 N. Miami Ave., 786-703-3623.

Customers can tailor their pizzas along the service line at Pieology Pizzeria.

The Upper Crust, Lake Worth — Since 1978, the Quintero family has cranked out an assortment of fresh-baked pies, including fruits, creams and meringues. 2015 N. Dixie Highway, 561-586-5456.

Bob Roth’s New River Groves, Davie — Terry Roth died from cancer in 2002, but her pies, first sold in the early 1970s, live on at this Broward landmark. Fresh fruit pies are only sold November through January, but the popular Key lime and cream pies (including banana, chocolate and coconut) are sold year-round. 5660 Griffin Road, 954-581-8630.

Blaze Pizza, multiple locations — This pizzeria chain will offer small pizzas for $3.14 on Tuesday. Limit one per customer. 2146 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-923-9353; 6334 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-635-2661; 2135 S. University Drive, Davie, 954-835-5848.

Caviar pie made with chopped egg, onion, sour cream and assorted caviar at Rappy's in Boca Raton.

Pieology Pizza, multiple locations — This chain, which features build-your-own pies, will also offer $3.14 pizzas on Tuesday, but you must sign up on its website. 1823 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-368-6646; 10141 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-221-0740.

Scuola Vecchia Pizzeria, Delray Beach — Specializing in thin, blistered, authentic Neapolitan pies, this restaurant was honored as among the best 101 pizzas in America by the Daily Meal website. 522 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-865-5923.

The Blue Anchor Pub, Delray Beach — Traditional British savory pies, including shepherd’s, steak and kidney and chicken pot pies, along with nontraditional seafood pie, are offered at this pub. The exterior was imported from a shuttered London pub, shipped across the Atlantic in 1996. 804 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-272-7272.

The Field, Dania Beach — Get a jump on St. Patrick’s Day at this longstanding Irish pub, where shepherd’s pie and country chicken pie, are among the menu favorites. 3281 Griffin Road, 954-964-5979.

Rappy’s, Boca Raton — As an homage to his father and grandfather, who ran a kosher dairy restaurant in New York, restaurateur Burt Rapoport offers caviar pie at his modern delicatessen. It features chopped egg, sour cream and a mix of black and red caviar. There’s also coconut cream pie for dessert. 5560 N. Military Trail, 561-314-6840.

