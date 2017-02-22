Wet weather could dampen Fort Lauderdale opener to South Beach food festival tonight

Fort Lauderdale will again host the opening event of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, and for a second straight year, rain could dampen the Seaside Eats party at Bonnet House Museum and Gardens.

Tonight’s $135 event, featuring food stations and small bites from local chefs, is scheduled to run from 7 to 10 p.m., hosted by Food Network personality Anne Burrell. A crowd of 500 is expected. The forecast calls for wet, windy and potentially severe weather.

“All events are rain or shine,” festival spokesman Larry Carrino says. “We have rented additional tenting for any uncovered areas. ... We also have event parking right across the street at Birch State Park, with completely enclosed minibuses transporting guests back and forth.”

Umbrellas are allowed at the event. A thunderstorm briefly disrupted the inaugural Seaside Eats in 2016. The Bonnet House has some indoor shelter, but outdoor food stations were spread throughout the garden area last year.

The 2016 South Beach Wine & Food Festival attracted more than 60,000 guests to more than 75 events in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities including Rachel Ray, Robert Irvine, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay and Andrew Zimmern held workshops and dinners. The festival kicked off with a Seaside Eats dinner hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine at the Bonnet House Museum and Gardens in Fort Lauderdale.

When the storm came through at 8:30 p.m., guests scurried inside and electricity was briefly knocked out. “Plastic tarps flew over the small bites, fresh-caught snapper and doughnuts,” Phillip Valys of SouthFlorida.com wrote. “Ponchos, provided by a local water taxi, shielded guests as they retreated into the Bonnet House.”

Seaside Eats is the first of seven Broward County events that are part of this year’s festival, which runs through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Among the highlights of the Taste Fort Lauderdale series: a return of the Bloody Mary Brunch ($175) at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton on Sunday, co-hosted by actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and the launch of a Friday-night cocktail event in artsy Fat Village, DRINK Fort Lauderdale ($95), on Feb. 24.

“It’s a natural progression,” Lee Brian Schrager, the festival’s founder and director, says of the expansion to Broward. “This should have happened years ago. We’ve run out of space on the beach [in Miami Beach].”

Most of the 90-event festival’s biggest gatherings will still be clustered in an area along the southern sands of Miami Beach, including the ever-popular Burger Bash (Feb. 24, $250) and Grand Tasting Village (Feb. 25-26, $225).

But Fort Lauderdale has become part of the permanent picture. The Taste Fort Lauderdale series continues Thursday, Feb. 23, with dinners at Casa D’Angelo in Fort Lauderdale (sold out), co-hosted by chefs Amanda Freitag and Angelo Elia, and at S3 restaurant on Fort Lauderdale beach ($250), co-hosted by actor Raul Esparza and chefs Marc Murphy and Chris Miracolo.

The festival, sponsored by Food Network and Cooking Channel, runs through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Miami Beach. For ticket availability and the full schedule, go to SoBeFest.com.

