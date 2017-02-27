Tucker Duke's Lunchbox scores big win at Burger Bash

Tucker Duke’s Lunchbox has won its share of regional burger competitions, so when the restaurant with outposts in Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton wasn’t invited to the annual Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in 2016, chef-founder Brian Cartenuto griped loudly.

“We talked a lot of s--- on the Internet,” Cartenuto says.

This year, Cartenuto and crew were invited. And they got vindication of the juiciest kind, winning the most lucrative prize of the night, the $10,000 Red Robin Best of the Bash Winning Chef award, along with a temporary spot on the national burger chain’s menu for Cartenuto’s winning Marmaduke burger. The burger is topped with fig and bacon chutney, melted brie, smoked aioli and arugula.

“This win is great, but the biggest win is what we do [at the restaurants] every day,” Cartenuto said a few minutes after being announced the winner. An exuberant Cartenuto high-fived host Rachael Ray onstage and took the giant oversized check from Food Network host Marc Summers at the Friday night event on the sands of South Beach.

The 16th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Feb. 22-26, held its opening-night party at the Bonnet House in Fort Lauderdale. The Seaside Eats party, hosted by Food Network personality Anne Burrell, was the first of seven Broward County events that are part of this year’s festival. The festival, with 90 events concentrated in Miami and Miami Beach, includes the popular Burger Bash with host Rachael Ray and the Grand Tasting Village. Among the highlights of the Taste Fort Lauderdale series: a return of the Bloody Mary Brunch at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton on Sunday, co-hosted by actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and the launch of a Friday-night cocktail event in artsy Fat Village, DRINK Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 24.

Thirty-two restaurants competed in the meaty throwdown, and three walked away with prizes. Junior’s Gourmet Burgers of Miami Springs won the $5,000 people’s choice award for its guava ketchup and cream cheese burger. Little Jack’s Tavern of Charleston, S.C., won the $2,500 judges’ award for its Tavern Burger, a smashed patty topped with American cheese, onions, sun-choke relish on a sesame-seed bun, served with garlic and herbed fries.

More than 5,000 burger enthusiasts turned out, with over 2,000 voting in the people’s choice awards. Burger Bash host Ray said the top three people’s choice vote-getters were separated by 12 votes. The judging panel included Emilio Estefan, rapper Rev Run and former Man v. Food host Adam Richman. The Red Robin award was decided by company executives, who also gave a prize to three Florida International University students for a burger recipe that also will be featured on the chain’s menu.

Tucker Duke’s has won prizes at last year’s Boca Burger Battle and a past burger festival at Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant also has competed in the World Food Championships. “My mantra is do a different burger at every competition,” Cartenuto says. His crew served 1,800 Marmaduke burgers at the Friday night competition.

Cartenuto comes from a fine-dining background, once working for Bobby Flay and at high end restaurants in Seattle. He opened his first Tucker Duke’s, which features comfort Southern food, in his hometown of Niceville, then opened branches in Tallahassee (now closed), Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton.

Tucker Duke’s is located at 1101 S. Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach, and 1658 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. The Marmaduke ($13) is available as a seasonal winter burger, but it might soon join the permanent lineup.

