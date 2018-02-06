Restaurants to make hearts melt for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day can make hearts race and palms sweaty, particularly for diners scrambling to impress lifelong mates or newfound partners. Of all the holidays on the restaurant calendar, Feb. 14 is perhaps the one packed with the most pressure.

Some avoid the cauldron altogether by staying home and downing a bottle of champagne and a dozen stone-crab claws. (Added incentive for nesting this year: Cupid’s arrow falls on a Wednesday, smack dab in the middle of the workweek.) But those who want adventure and scenery can take their chances on the town. Reservations are essential, and top spots typically fill up fast. Here are 14 suggestions for the mother of all date nights.

BROWARD COUNTY

Bubbles and Pearls, 2037 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-533-9553, BubblesNPearls.com — Nothing says romance like a freshly shucked oyster and a freshly popped bottle of champagne, and this cramped and charming eatery has an abundance of both. The restaurant typically features oysters from East and West coasts, along with an affordable range of sparkling wines from South America, Spain, Italy and France. Chef Josie Smith-Malave and Marcy Miller, a newlywed couple, run this joyous bistro where other offerings include bone marrow and roasted mussels.

Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel Bubbles and Pearls restaurant in Wilton Manors features a selection of raw oysters and sparkling wines, a perfect duo for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. Bubbles and Pearls restaurant in Wilton Manors features a selection of raw oysters and sparkling wines, a perfect duo for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel)

Etaru, 111 S. Surf Road, Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222, EtaruRestaurant.us — This beachfront Japanese robatayaki restaurant behind the Hyde Resort features charcoal-grilled meats and pristine seafood and is stretching out its Valentine’s celebration with a weeklong food and film festival Feb. 9-14. Romantic dinners will follow or precede screenings of classic love stories such as “Pretty Woman” (Feb. 9) and “Chocolat” (Feb. 12). The menu includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot rose champagne followed by spicy mixed sashimi salad with smoked tomato or a sashimi selection to share. Second course is king-crab salad and black-cod gyoza. The main course is Wagyu short rib and Japanese mushroom hotpot. A dessert platter caps the meal. Dinner comes after the 7 p.m. screening or before the 9:30 p.m. screening. The cost is $150 per couple, plus tax and tip.

Le Bistro, 4626 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point; 954-946-9240, LeBistroRestaurant.com — French cuisine and Valentine’s Day go together like cafe au lait and croissants. This cozy restaurant run by Elin and Andy Trousdale will be in full Parisian romance mode with an $85-per-person special menu featuring bread board with spreads, charcuterie and seafood platter, choice of mushroom soup or winter salad, champagne sorbet, choice of filet mignon with truffle butter, rack of lamb or roasted lobster thermidor and dessert platter.

Carline Jean / Sun Sentinel Etaru restaurant in Hallandale Beach will offer beach screenings of romantic movies along with multicourse Japanese dinners from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14 to mark Valentine's Day. Etaru restaurant in Hallandale Beach will offer beach screenings of romantic movies along with multicourse Japanese dinners from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14 to mark Valentine's Day. (Carline Jean / Sun Sentinel)

NYY Steak, 5540 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-935-6699, NYY-Steak.com — For couples who like red meat, this upscale steakhouse at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will offer a special menu for $250 per couple (plus tax and tip) from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The special includes a bottle of Taittinger Brut Champagne, an amuse-bouche, lobster bisque or heirloom tomato salad, chateaubriand for two and chocolate crunch bar for dessert. The restaurant will also serve its usual menu.

Terra Mare, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5160, TerraMareFl.com — The oceanfront dining room at this global restaurant at the new Conrad Beach resort is chic and minimalist, with backlit blue agate along a wall and creative plates coming from Swedish-born chef Johan Svensson. Svensson is creating a special set menu for Valentine’s Day ($85 per person, excluding tax, tip and drinks) with options including tuna crudo, foie gras torchon, beef carpaccio, seared scallops, beef Wellington, and the Terra Mare plate featuring braised short ribs and a half lobster tail. White chocolate mousse is among the desserts.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800, BouludSud.com — Famed French chef Daniel Boulud has revamped the former DB Bistro Moderne with an accent on lighter fare from the Mediterranean. The restaurant, which opened in January 2018 at the JW Marriott Marquis, has menu influences from North Africa, Turkey and Lebanon. Valentine’s Day features a four-course dinner ($85 per person, plus tax, tip and optional $50 per person wine pairing supplement) from executive chef Clark Bowen. Choices include fresh burrata with black truffle, saffron seafood risotto, Catalan filet mignon, chicken tagine for two and the signature grapefruit givre dessert.

Liz Barclay / Courtesy The new Boulud Sud Miami from chef Daniel Boulud features lighter Mediterranean fare and flavors from North Africa, Turkey and Lebanon, including a flatbread of lamb with eggplant, pine nuts and labneh. The new Boulud Sud Miami from chef Daniel Boulud features lighter Mediterranean fare and flavors from North Africa, Turkey and Lebanon, including a flatbread of lamb with eggplant, pine nuts and labneh. (Liz Barclay / Courtesy)

DOA, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-587-2000, DOACantina.com — This Latin-Asian fusion restaurant from Arjun Waney (Zuma, Coya) will mark the occasion with a four-course $150 sharing menu for two. The meal includes starting options of traditional ceviche, oysters, Hokkaido sea urchin, toro and salmon tiradito and a second course of gyoza with foie gras and duck. Main-course selections include seafood rice with squid ink, dashi, mussels, octopus and crispy squid, and a Nikkei tenderloin with teriyaki, scallion and broccoli. Dessert features chocolate-raspberry fondant with vanilla-bean ice cream.