Annie the mummy

Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel

The Museum of Discovery and Science has a new exhibit Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science that will open on this Saturday, February 4. The exhibit features a mummy with the nickname of Annie. She was not a pharaoh, but was an anonymous 16- to 18-year-old who lived 2300 years ago. She is on loan from the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. Mike Stocker, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

