Miami City Ballet to premiere renowned choreographer's 'The Fairy's Kiss'

Miami City Ballet will be giving South Florida audiences “The Fairy’s Kiss.”

When it premieres Feb. 10 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the special ballet production will be the culmination of a choreographer’s reimagined vision.

Before becoming a renowned ballet choreographer, Alexei Ratmansky was a principal dancer aspiring to create new moves of his own. When he got his first chance to choreograph a ballet for the Kiev Ballet in Ukraine in the 1990s, the Russian-American dancer chose to recreate “The Fairy’s Kiss,” based on the fairytale of the “The Ice-Maiden” by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen. That same decade, he returned to it, choreographing “The Fairy’s Kiss” a second time for the Mariinsky Ballet in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“I want to make it right, to get it right. That’s the thing,” says Ratmansky, 48, who is working as an artist-in-residence for the American Ballet Theatre in New York City.

Alexei Ratmansky Ratmansky, 48, is an artist-in-residence for the American Ballet Theatre in New York City. Daniel Azoulay / Courtesy

The company will perform “Program Three” with different Miami City Ballet casts from Feb. 24-26 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and March 11-12 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

“A Fairy’s Kiss” first premiered in Paris in 1928, with choreography by Bronislava Nijinska. George Balanchine and other choreographers have also recreated the ballet. But Ratmansky says he didn’t use movements from previous versions.

He watched tapes from his original work, but he says it’s mostly a new version.

“I used some ideas, but 90 percent of the choreography is different,” he says. “I need to like what I see. I need to find good steps and good drama there. I’m a very different choreographer now than I was 25 years ago, of course.”

The ballet is danced to the music of Russian composer Igor Stravinsky, “Le Baiser de la fée.” He composed it in 1928 by combining melodies of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. He was also inspired by “The Ice-Maiden” tale.

The ballet follows the story of a young boy who is kissed by a fairy at birth, marking him as her own. The boy grows up to be a skilled artist. When he’s about to get married, the fairy returns and kisses him once again, taking him away from his bride.

“The story is a metaphor about the artist’s life. The metaphor tells us that in order to be creating arts, you need to sacrifice your life as a normal person,” Ratmansky says. “Stravinsky was thinking about Tchaikovsky’s life, and how unhappy he was in his private life, and how fulfilling it was creating the music for him.”

“I prefer not to put it in words because my thoughts about the subject is in the choreography,” he added.

Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky rehearses "The Fairy's Kiss" with Miami City Ballet dancers. Daniel Azoulay / Courtesy

Ratmansky spent three weeks working with Miami City Ballet last fall. He returned to Miami for a week in January, and now again for the premiere.

“I love it. It’s one of the best American companies,” he says of Miami City Ballet. “The process is always very enjoyable. They have focus, and we are always positive. They have wonderful qualities in the studio.”

He says the choreography is physically demanding, and he looked for specific traits in each principal dancer.

For the performances at the Arsht Center, Simone Messmer will perform the role of the fairy, Renan Cerdeiro the young man and Jeanette Delgado his fiancee.

“The fairy should have a certain authority and a strong technique. And the young man, he has to have something special, because we need to see why the fairy chooses him, and how different he is from the group,” he says. “The bride has to be really loving, be able to show the love.”

Ratmansky has choreographed for major companies across the United States and the world, including the Mariinsky Ballet; Royal Danish Ballet; New York City Ballet; and San Francisco Ballet. He has worked as artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, and has choreographed for iconic dancers, such as Diana Vishneva and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Yet he says he still feels nervous when he sits in the audience to watch the world premiere of one of his ballets.

“Because you never know if it’s going to work. If it goes well, it feels great. If it doesn’t go well, it feels horrible because it’s so much work for everyone,” he says. “You can do nothing, you can just observe. It’s all up to the dancers when it premieres.”

Miami City Ballet will perform Alexei Ratmansky’s “The Fairy’s Kiss” from Feb. 10-12 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, ArshtCenter.org; Feb. 24-26 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-832-7469, Kravis.org; and March 11-12 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Southwest Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, BrowardCenter.org. Admission starts at $20.

bduarte@sunsentinel.com, @babicorb