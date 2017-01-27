'Hamilton' coming to Broward Center for 2018-2019 season

The game-changing Broadway mega-hit “Hamilton: An American Musical” is coming to Fort Lauderdale for the 2018-2019 theater season.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, the show about founding father Alexander Hamilton started making headlines even before it debuted off-Broadway in February 2015. The sung-through musical, with very little dialogue, went on to break box-office records when it moved to Broadway later that summer.

“Hamilton” got major press even before it was a show. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical’s creator, was still composing the score when he gave theater fans a sneak peek in May 2009 during a White House Poetry Jam, performing what would become the musical’s opening number to a transfixed Barack and Michelle Obama. At the time, Miranda, who also created the rap-infused score for “In the Heights,” thought the project might be a hip-hop mixtape.

After the show made it to the stage, critics were rapturous about the show’s urban rhythms and multiracial casting (Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and even Hamilton’s killer, Aaron Burr, are portrayed by actors of color), pumping up “Hamilton” until it became a pop culture phenomenon, winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Grammy Award.

“Hamilton” made news again last November when then vice president-elect Mike Pence was addressed from the stage after the bows with a joint statement written by the cast, the producer and Miranda. President-elect Donald Trump started a Twitter war, demanding that the show apologize to Pence, leading to an unsuccessful #BoycottHamilton campaign online.

The musical follows Hamilton’s life from his birth in the Caribbean, about as far away from political influence as one could be in the 1700s, to the very center of power after the American Revolution. Far from a whitewash, the show also delves into Hamilton’s extramarital affair, family travails and death from a duel.

Broadway Across America, the national touring company that brings shows from the Great White Way to Fort Lauderdale and Miami, made the announcement while revealing the lineup for the 2017-2018 season for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

“And the best way to guarantee tickets to ‘Hamilton’ is to purchase a season subscription this year,” says Susie Krajsa, executive vice president for Broadway Across America. “And then, subscribers who renew for the [2018-2019] season will be able to guarantee their tickets to this groundbreaking production.”

Theatergoers who subscribe to the 26th season of Broadway in Fort Lauderdale will get more information about the 27th season’s “Hamilton” dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets later.

But first up is the 2017-2018 season. The lineup includes:

The Sound of Music

Oct. 10-22, 2017

The story of Maria and the von Trapp family features a score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II that includes “Edelweiss,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen” and the title song.

"The Sound of Music" runs Oct. 10-22, 2017 as part of the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale's 26th season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Love Never Dies

Nov. 7-19, 2017

This is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” a stage musical phenomenon. Set in New York’s Coney Island 10 years after the 1897 murderous rampage by the titular character in a Paris opera house, this musical continues the lethal love triangle between the homicidal Phantom, opera star Christine Daae and her now husband, Raoul, the Vicomte de Chagny.

"Love Never Dies" runs Nov. 7-19, 2017 as part of the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale's 26th season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

School of Rock

Dec. 12-24, 2017

This is the stage version of the 2003 movie about a rock-star wannabe filling in as a substitute teacher and turning an elementary class at a posh private school into a rock band. The show includes the covers from the film as well as 14 new songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Jan. 9-21, 2018

Winner of the 2014 Tony for Best Musical, this musical farce is about a distant heir to a family fortune who has to do away with eight relatives (all played by one actor) in order to collect. He also has to contend with his fiance and mistress.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" runs Jan. 9-21, 2018 as part of the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale's 26th season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Waitress

April 11-22, 2018

Fresh from the 2016 season on Broadway, this musical is based on the 2007 movie of the same name and tells the story of a piemaking waitress who sees a way to improve her life with a baking contest. The show was created by an all-female team of composer Sara Bareilles, playwright Jessie Nelson and director Diane Paulus.

"Waitress" runs April 11-22, 2018 as part of the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale's 26th season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Jersey Boys

May 8-20, 2018

Winner of four Tony Awards in 2006, this jukebox musical tells the backstage story of pop-music icons Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The show also features 30-plus hit songs including “Oh What a Night,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll” and “Sherry.”

"Jersey Boys" runs May 8-20, 2018 as part of the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale's 26th season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Subscribers also have two options: “Riverdance,” which runs Jan. 5-7, 2018, and “Wicked,” which runs Feb. 14-March 4, 2018.

Season tickets for a six-show package cost from $209 to $791. To order, call 800-764-0700 or go to BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com.