Naked yoga: Hollywood studio offers classes for women

Strip off your clothes and get comfortable for this new naked yoga class in Hollywood.

The female-only class is being offered once a month at Bend and Breathe Studio, 1864 Radius Drive, with the aim of empowering women, encouraging self-love and body appreciation.

“You think of women nudity, you think ‘vulgar.’ You think they’re being used or they’re a victim of some sort. And in this, it’s like the complete opposite,” says Alyssa Berman, owner of the studio. "Everybody looks good naked, no matter what. Because that's who you are. You don't have to be a certain way."

The idea for the class came from yoga teacher Mary Cabral. Berman loved the idea right away.

“After the initial, ‘everybody take off your clothes,’ it’s pretty natural. Because you kind of forget everybody else is in the room, and you’re so focused on yourself and your own movements,” Cabral says. “It’s kind of really beautiful to see everybody moving, and you just kind of see bodies.”

For now, the class is not on a set schedule, but Berman would like to offer it on the first Sunday of each month.

There’s a suggested donation of $10 or $15 to attend the class.

For more information, call 954-644-9109 or go to Facebook.com/BendAndBreathe.