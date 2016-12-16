Overflow crowd bids fond farewell to 'Paul and Young Ron'

It was not yet 4 a.m. Friday when the line began forming, nearly two hours before hundreds of fans would overflow the Fort Lauderdale Improv to witness the final broadcast of "The Paul and Young Ron Show," a raucous affair fueled by affectionate memories, topless men and bottomless Bloody Marys.

The standing-room-only turnout was merely one symbol of the excitement, love and melancholy that reverberated through the 350-seat club during the 6-10 a.m. show, which bought an end to the 26-year partnership of its hosts, Paul Castronovo and Ron Brewer. The longtime morning-drive hit on Big 105.9-FM and WZZR 94.3-FM ended its run on South Florida radio with Brewer's recent decision to leave the air. Castronovo will begin a new show on Jan. 2.

Paul Castronovo and Ron Brewer broadcast the final edition of “The Paul and Young Ron Show” from the Fort Lauderdale Improv at Seminole Paradise. (Mike Stocker) (Mike Stocker)

While Castronovo has always inspired the biggest laughs on the show, Brewer’s understated wit has been a crucial ingredient of its success. His departure prompted fans to travel from all over the state, from Hialeah to Marco Island. Many came in T-shirts from old “Paul and Young Ron” events, as well as the duo’s previous shows on WSHE and WZTA.

“It’s so worth it. I’m on the verge of tears,” said longtime listener Daphne Eaton, who arrived at the club at about 5:15 a.m. after a drive with husband Bob from their home in Lake Worth. “Paul does a good job, but it’s Ron’s voice you listen for. He’s soothing. He’s comforting. He always screws things up in a perfect way. I love him. I’m going to miss him.”

The first person in line Friday morning was Michael Steiner, who arrived at 3:40 a.m. to make sure he could make it back to Hialeah Gardens in time for his daughter’s kindergarten Christmas recital. Steiner, 41, has listened to Castronovo and Brewer for more than 20 years.

“They’re real down-to-earth guys. They make my mornings very easy. … This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the old man go, and I’d like to be part of it,” said Steiner, among those wondering if the show’s demise might be one big prank. “This might be a [comedy] bit. He might come back in two weeks and say, ‘Uh, yeah, I’m back.’ You don’t know what to expect out of these guys. They’re a bunch of clowns.”

With the flow of Bloody Marys starting a little after 6 a.m., onstage and in the audience, humorous guy talk was shared with a mostly middle-aged crowd evenly split between men and women: Castronovo nearly capsizing his boat while fishing with rotund comic Ralphie May, Brewer passing out into the stingray tank at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.

The morning included visits from a who's-who of the show's friends, most notably Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino, whose 8:15 a.m. pop-in produced a special electricity in the room.

In the final moments of the show, Castronovo and a motley crew of guests seated on the stage, including Steven Bauer of "Scarface" and "Ray Donovan," filmmaker Billy Corben, comedian and TV host Bert Kreischer and sports broadcaster Dave Lamont, passed a bottle of rum among themselves. Kreischer and Bauer had removed their shirts, no explanation necessary.

The only obvious signs of sadness were in the moist eyes of some fans in the audience as the mild-mannered Brewer summed things up with typical concision: "It was a good run."

The show ended with a standing ovation for Brewer, who got a handshake from Castronovo as the room filled with Supertramp's "Goodbye Stranger." Just outside the club, another line had already formed to meet Castronovo and Brewer as they signed posters.

From his seat just before the signing, Brewer described himself as "tired, relieved and overwhelmed."

"Until something like this happens, you don't realize how many people you've touched, because you're so isolated with the microphone," Brewer said. He acknowledged the emotion in the room for the final show, but said fans shouldn't dwell on his departure.

"It's just some old guy retiring, taking a break from work for a while. That's all it really is. It happens every day," he said.

