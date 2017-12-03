Riptide Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach | Photos
The annual Riptide Music Festival returned Dec. 2-3 to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. Sponsored by radio stations 104.3-FM The Shark, 101.5 LITE FM, 102.7-FM The Beach, and 790-AM The Ticket, the festival brings together musical acts from several generations, this year including KC and the Sunshine Band, Portugal. The Man, Morris Day and the Time, Weezer, Boyz II Men, Barns Courtney, Joywave, Salt N' Pepa, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Loverboy.
The festival also offers a food court, vendors, a live-art exhibit, a wine garden and a sports bar.
Michael Laughlin
