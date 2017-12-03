Riptide Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach | Photos

Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel

A music fan climb a tree to get a better view of Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness perform during the 2017 Riptide Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Saturday, December 2, 2017.

A music fan climb a tree to get a better view of Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness perform during the 2017 Riptide Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Saturday, December 2, 2017. (Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel)