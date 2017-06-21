Second Sundays at Faena Forum

Faena Forum hosted the inaugural Second Sundays on June 11 with a psychedelic roller skating rink. More than 1,300 people attended the free event in Miami Beach, which combined skating, music and art. Miami-based duo Paperwater curated the musical lineup, which included Coffinbeats, Voila Snow, JP Abascal and Wetpaper B2B. Miami artists TM Sisters and the Miami Quad Squad contributed art and video projections. The next event will take place July 9.

The next Seconds Sundays will be July 9 and August 13 from noon to 10 p.m. at Faena Forum,

3300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

